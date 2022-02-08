Ensemble Health Partners Receives “Best in KLAS” Designation for Full Revenue Cycle Outsourcing for the Third Year in a Row

Cincinnati, Ohio, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ensemble Health Partners (“Ensemble”), a leading innovator in revenue cycle management, has been awarded the “Best in KLAS” designation for full revenue cycle outsourcing for the third year in a row, receiving the highest score in Ensemble’s history. This designation recognizes that out of all the companies reviewed that offer full revenue cycle outsourcing, Ensemble was ranked number one by healthcare leaders around the country for its excellence in improving financial outcomes and patient experiences.

“We recognize that true partnership means putting people first- our clients, our associates and their patients. Our commitment to client satisfaction and performance excellence is at the center of everything we do,” said Judson Ivy, Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Ensemble. “We are constantly looking for ways to help our clients maximize the value of every patient encounter by eliminating friction and removing barriers. In 2021, we helped clients recover more than $200 million of underpaid or unidentified revenue in 2021 leveraging a combination of robust historic data, customized rules and machine learning. We automated more than 65 million transactions and deployed more than 2,000 unique process automations to address real needs of revenue cycle operators.”



In 2022, Ensemble received a score of 92.9, which is the highest score in Ensemble history. Ensemble has continued to improve its score yearly. In 2021, Ensemble received a 91.1 and in 2020 Ensemble received an 86.4.

“We could not have won this award three years in a row without the dedication of our people, said Shannon White, Ensemble’s Chief Operating Officer. “We invest in our people so they can pay it forward and delivery exceptional results to healthcare providers across the country.”

Ensemble partners with more than 290 hospitals across the United States to improve financial outcomes and patient experiences through a technology-first process with people-first service. Ensemble works with its partners to create a hands-on approach to help health systems forge a healthier path forward to improve financial performance, the billing process and customer service, allowing providers to focus on improving outcomes and reinvesting into patient care and the patient experience.

Ensemble is committed to investing in the latest, innovative technology and is developing and deploying new capabilities across the Ensemble IQ (EIQ) revenue cycle management platform, recently receiving a sixth U.S. patent for innovative automation technology. Most recently, Ensemble invested in Janus Health, a revenue cycle automation platform that studies end-user behavior within the revenue cycle and uses advanced AI to determine the optimal path for each workflow.

“We are dedicated to continuing to deliver technology-first processes with people-first service to drive maximum impact to health systems’ bottom lines. Ensemble plans to continue enhancing our machine learning and AI capabilities to make the most out of aggregate data across hundreds of health systems to provide our clients with true revenue cycle intelligence, not just workflow,” said Jim Gaffney, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Development at Ensemble. “Our goal is to maximize the value of every encounter by eliminating friction and removing barriers, which will in turn improve experiences for clients, patients and our associates.”

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare delivery. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software, services and medical equipment to deliver timely, actionable reports and consulting services. KLAS represents the provider and payer voice and acts as a catalyst for improving vendor performance, highlighting healthcare industry challenges and opportunities, and helping build understanding and consensus for best practices.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS. They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of “Best in KLAS” should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors,” said Adam Gale, KLAS Chief Executive Officer.

“Best in KLAS” is based on information obtained from the 2,500 interviews KLAS conducts with providers and payers each month. Annually, these interviews represent the opinions of healthcare professionals and clinicians from more than 4,500 hospitals and 2,500 clinics, and account for 750 products and services from more than 200 vendors.

Ensemble was also recently presented with the 2022 Top Workplaces USA award, issued by Energage. In 2021, Ensemble, in support of five healthcare provider clients, was named a recipient of five HFMA MAP Awards for High Performance in Revenue Cycle, sponsored by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA). Ensemble was also named the top ranked Revenue Cycle Management Outsourcing Solution for community hospitals and academic medical centers in the 2021 Black Book Client Survey.

Ensemble will accept the award during the 2022 Best in KLAS Awards Ceremony on March 14.

To learn more about Ensemble, visit EnsembleHP.com. To learn more about KLAS and view the full report, visit KLASResearch.com.



About Ensemble Health Partners

Ensemble Health Partners is a leading provider of technology-enabled revenue cycle management solutions for health systems, including hospitals and affiliated physician groups. The company offers end-to-end revenue cycle solutions as well as a comprehensive suite of point solutions to clients across the country. For more information, visit EnsembleHP.com.