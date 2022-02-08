Virtru Earns Spot on G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards in the Security Category

WASHINGTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtru , a leader in data protection and inventor of the open Trusted Data Format (TDF) standard, today announced it has been named to G2’s 2022 Best Software Awards . Virtru joins companies such as Okta, GitHub, and Crowdstrike among G2’s Best Software Award winners in the Security category.



Operating a software marketplace used by more than 60 million software buyers annually, G2 is the definitive online destination to discover, review and manage the technology that businesses need to reach their potential. Its annual Best Software List ranks the world’s best software companies and products based on authentic, timely reviews from real users.

Virtru’s data encryption software allows users to maintain control of their data, everywhere it’s stored and shared – from email and file-sharing platforms to SaaS applications and cloud environments. The Virtru Trusted Data Protection Platform provides encryption, access controls and key management for organizations to scale data-centric protection across all sensitive data workflows. Virtru has also received G2 recognition as a leader across multiple categories for Winter 2022, as well as a Momentum Leader in encryption and a High Performer for enterprise customers.

“Today, more than 7,000 organizations rely on TDF to protect their most sensitive data, from large global enterprises to schools and small businesses,” said John Ackerly, CEO of Virtru. “With 75 five-star reviews from Virtru users on G2’s platform, I’m delighted that our customers refer to Virtru’s solution as the best email encryption tool in the market and applaud its simplicity, convenience and our customer support team.”

“As we continue to accelerate rapid growth, our online marketplace boasts 100,000+ software and services companies in 2,000+ categories and over 1.5 million trusted user reviews. Simply put, G2 is where you go for software,” said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. “Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms. We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they’ve earned the satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence.”

The top 100 software sellers are ranked based on a combination of Satisfaction and Market Presence scores for each seller, and the top 100 products are ranked based on reviews across all categories they are a part of. To be included in one of G2’s Software Sellers or Software Products “Best Of” lists, a software seller or product must receive at least 50 approved and published reviews during the 2021 calendar year. Scores reflect only data from reviews submitted during this evaluation period.

To learn more, view G2’s 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2’s methodology .

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Virtru

At Virtru, we empower organizations to easily unlock the power of data while maintaining control, everywhere it’s stored and shared. Virtru is trusted by more than 7,000 global customers to power their Zero Trust strategies and safeguard their most sensitive data in accordance with the world’s strictest security standards. Creators of TDF (Trusted Data Format), the open industry standard for persistent data protection, Virtru provides encryption technology for data shared through email, collaboration tools, cloud environments, and enterprise SaaS applications. For more information, visit https://www.virtru.com or follow us on Twitter at @virtruprivacy .

