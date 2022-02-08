DATAMARK Announces Its Recent Survey Results With the Sourcing Industry Group (SIG)

EL PASO, Texas, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DATAMARK, Inc., a global Contact Center and Business Process Outsourcing provider, recently conducted a survey in collaboration with the Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) regarding the evolving landscape of outsourcing and shared services.

The survey looks at the evolving trends and market perspectives for outsourcing and shared services post-pandemic and how sourcing for both will evolve going forward. The survey results were presented by Thom Mead, DATAMARK's Marketing Director, at the SIG Global Executive Summit that took place in October 2021.

"Few things have disrupted markets and impacted the sourcing of global services more than the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thom Mead, Director of Marketing at DATAMARK. "The survey provides insight into new factors and locations which Sourcing and Procurement professionals are now considering for these services."

The survey encompasses an audience of 86% respondents coming from the buy-side and 14% respondents on the supplier side. Forty-five percent of respondents represent companies greater than $2.5 billion in annual revenue and 38% of respondents represent companies with less than $2.5 billion, while the remaining respondents have chosen not to identify a company size. The industries represented in the survey span the full spectrum, with the most responses provided by three main industries: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Manufacturing, and Professional Services.

"This study reveals many keen insights specific to nearshore outsourced services, captive shared services centers, and emerging locations for consideration," said Geoff Talbot, Chief Growth Officer at Sourcing Industry Group (SIG).

Both DATAMARK and SIG extended the collaboration by creating a white paper to showcase the survey results and dive deeper to provide additional insights regarding the outsourcing and shared services industry going forward.

Those interested in learning more about the survey and white paper can visit sig.org and datamark.net.

Sourcing Industry Group (SIG) is the only association built by and for today's procurement and risk professionals. SIG provides the connections, certifications, and insight sourcing professionals need to get ahead, anticipate what's next, and elevate their business. Fortune 500 and Global 1000 organizations everywhere trust SIG's community, globally accredited training program, and proven best practices to do their jobs better. Unlike other networks that sell first and educate later, SIG is singularly focused on helping its members drive business value, all day, every day. Learn more at https://sig.org/.

Founded in 1989, DATAMARK, Inc. is a leading mid-sized Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) company headquartered in El Paso, Texas. Small enough to care, yet big enough to serve the world's leading brands, DATAMARK serves large enterprises and government agencies from its delivery centers located in the U.S., Mexico, and India. DATAMARK offers a wide range of BPO services, including omnichannel, multilingual contact center services, document lifecycle management, loyalty program management, and finance & accounting outsourcing.

