Hub Group, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

Strong freight demand conditions, combined with the attractive value proposition of our service offerings, led to record quarterly revenue of $1.3 billion, up 32% as compared to last year; full year revenue grew 21% to a record $4.2 billion

Record quarterly and annual gross margin of $213 million (16.9% of revenue) and $600 million (14.2%), respectively, driven by favorable pricing and yield management, combined with our continued focus on operating efficiency, resulted in fourth quarter and full year operating income margin of 9.3% and 5.6% of revenue, respectively

Record diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $2.48 in the quarter and $5.06 for the full year

Generated net income of $84 million and EBITDA (non-GAAP) (1) of $152 million in the quarter, and ended the year with solid liquidity and a conservative capital structure

Introduced full year 2022 outlook, including expected revenue of $4.9 - $5.1 billion and diluted EPS of $5.90 - $6.30

OAK BROOK, Ill., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) announced fourth quarter 2021 net income of $84 million, or diluted earnings per share of $2.48. Net income for fourth quarter 2020 was $22 million, or $0.67 per diluted share.



“In our 50th year in business we delivered record revenue and profit as our organization continues to position itself to support our customers through innovative supply chain solutions. Revenue grew 32% in the quarter due to exceptionally strong freight demand. Our ongoing focus on yield improvement, operating efficiency and fixed cost leverage led to record profitability. We reported record quarterly diluted EPS of $2.48, which is nearly four times the prior year’s EPS. As 2022 begins, we continue to see robust demand from our customers and favorable market conditions. We continue to make investments in our business to support our customers’ needs for capacity, service, and innovative solutions,” said Dave Yeager, Hub Group’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue for the fourth quarter of 2021 increased by 32% to $1.3 billion compared with $953 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. Gross margin for the quarter was 16.9% of revenue, as compared with 11.1% last year. Operating income was $118 million (9.3% of revenue) versus $31 million (3.3% of revenue) in 2020. EBITDA (non-GAAP)1 for the quarter was $152 million.

Fourth quarter intermodal revenue increased 25% to $702 million due to a 37% increase in revenue per load, partially offset by a 9% decline in volume resulting from ongoing network fluidity challenges. Intermodal gross margin increased compared to the prior year as pricing and cost recovery more than offset increased purchased transportation costs and lower volume.

Dedicated revenue decreased 8% in the quarter compared to the prior year to $62 million due to declines from existing customers and the impact of business we exited, partially offset by revenue from new customers. Dedicated gross margin decreased primarily due to lower revenue and higher driver costs, partially offset by lower insurance and claims expenses.

Fourth quarter logistics revenue increased 13% to $224 million due to the growth of our final mile and consolidation services. Gross margin increased due to growth with existing customers, new business onboardings and yield management initiatives, partially offset by higher warehousing and transportation costs.

Truck brokerage revenue grew 112% in the quarter to $268 million primarily due to the acquisition of Choptank Transport (“Choptank”) in October as well as from growth in revenue per load. Contractual freight represented 49% of total brokerage volume in the fourth quarter of 2021 as compared to 57% in 2020. Gross margin increased relative to fourth quarter 2020 due to the acquisition, higher revenue per load and growth in cross selling with our customers, partially offset by higher purchased transportation costs.

Costs and expenses increased to $95 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 due to operating costs of our final mile and Choptank acquisitions, and higher compensation expense, partially offset by $10 million of gain on the sale of equipment.

Capital expenditures for the fourth quarter of 2021 totaled $49 million. At December 31, 2021, we had cash and cash equivalents of $160 million.

Full Year 2021 Results

Full year net income was $171 million, or diluted earnings per share of $5.06. For the full year, revenue grew 21% to $4.2 billion, and full year operating income was $238 million. Operating income as a percentage of revenue for fiscal year 2021 was 5.6%.

2022 Outlook

We expect that our 2022 diluted earnings per share will range from $5.90 to $6.30. We estimate revenue will range from $4.9 to $5.1 billion, and that gross margin as a percentage of revenue will range from 13.9% to 14.3%. We estimate our costs and expenses will range from $425 to $445 million for the year. We project our effective tax rate for the year will be approximately 25%.

We expect capital expenditures for 2022 to range from $240 to $270 million. For 2022, we expect to order 6,550 containers, including 550 refrigerated containers, resulting in net growth of approximately 6,000 after retirements of containers that have reached end of life. We expect to receive over 750 tractors in 2022, including deliveries from our 2021 order, to replace older units and support growth in our drayage and dedicated fleets. We also expect to incur approximately $40 million for IT investments and to complete the expansion of our headquarters facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measure

In this press release, we present EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure of profitability defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. As required by the rules of the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), we have provided herein a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to Net Income, the most directly comparable measure under GAAP. Management believes that EBITDA provides relevant and useful information, which is used by our management as well as by many analysts, investors and competitors in our industry. By providing this non-GAAP measure, management intends to provide investors with a meaningful, consistent comparison of the Company’s profitability for the periods presented. EBITDA should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and is not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies.

CERTAIN FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: Statements in this press release that are not historical may express or imply projections of revenues or expenditures, statements of plans and objectives or future operations or statements of future economic performance. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group, Inc. to differ materially from those expressed or implied by this discussion and, therefore, should be viewed with caution. All forward-looking statements and information are provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and should be evaluated in the context of these factors. Forward-looking statements generally may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “trends”, “assumptions”, “target”, “guidance”, “outlook”, “opportunity”, “future”, “plans”, “goals”, “objectives”, “expects”, “anticipate”, “expected”, “may”, “will”, “would”, “could”, “intend”, “believe”, “potential”, “projected”, “estimate” (or the negative or derivative of each of these terms), or similar words, and include our statements regarding our outlook, profit improvement initiatives and capital expenditures. These forward-looking statements are based on management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions, and anticipated future developments, as well as other factors believed to be appropriate. We believe these statements and the assumptions and estimates contained in this release are reasonable based on information that is currently available to us. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include general or regional economic conditions and health concerns; the effect of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including any spikes, outbreaks or variants of the virus, as well as any future government actions taken in response to the pandemic, including on our business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions and on our customers, counterparties, employees and third-party service providers; our ability to sustain or the effects of plans intended to improve operational execution and performance; changes in or implementation of governmental or regulatory rules and interpretations affecting tax, wage and hour matters, health and safety, labor and employment, insurance or other undeterminable areas; intermodal costs and prices, the integration of acquisitions and expenses relating thereto; the future performance of Hub’s Intermodal, Dedicated, Truck Brokerage and Logistics business lines; driver shortages; the amount and timing of strategic investments or divestitures by Hub; the failure to implement and integrate critical information technology systems; cyber security incidents; retail and other customers encountering adverse economic conditions and other factors described from time to time in Hub Group's SEC reports, press releases and other communications. Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 1,256,403 100.0 % $ 952,730 100.0 % Transportation costs 1,043,671 83.1 % 847,171 88.9 % Gross margin 212,732 16.9 % 105,559 11.1 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 70,544 5.6 % 42,649 4.5 % General and administrative 13,418 1.1 % 23,446 2.4 % Depreciation and amortization 11,185 0.9 % 8,292 0.9 % Total costs and expenses 95,147 7.6 % 74,387 7.8 % Operating income 117,585 9.3 % 31,172 3.3 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (1,747 ) -0.1 % (2,048 ) -0.2 % Other, net 137 0.0 % (86 ) -0.0 % Total other expense (1,610 ) -0.1 % (2,134 ) -0.2 % Income before provision for income taxes 115,975 9.2 % 29,038 3.1 % Provision for income taxes 31,661 2.5 % 6,650 0.7 % Net income $ 84,314 $ 22,388 Earnings per share Basic $ 2.52 $ 0.67 Diluted $ 2.48 $ 0.67 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,456 33,212 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,983 33,630





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 % of % of Amount Revenue Amount Revenue Revenue $ 4,232,383 100.0 % $ 3,495,644 100.0 % Transportation costs 3,632,743 85.8 % 3,070,207 87.8 % Gross margin 599,640 14.2 % 425,437 12.2 % Costs and expenses: Salaries and benefits 247,240 5.9 % 188,777 5.4 % General and administrative 76,476 1.8 % 99,597 2.9 % Depreciation and amortization 37,467 0.9 % 31,237 0.9 % Total costs and expenses 361,183 8.6 % 319,611 9.2 % Operating income 238,457 5.6 % 105,826 3.0 % Other income (expense): Interest expense (7,302 ) -0.2 % (9,746 ) -0.3 % Other, net (245 ) -0.0 % 20 0.0 % Total other expense (7,547 ) -0.2 % (9,726 ) -0.3 % Income before provision for income taxes 230,910 5.5 % 96,100 2.7 % Provision for income taxes 59,436 1.4 % 22,541 0.6 % Net income $ 171,474 $ 73,559 Earnings per share Basic $ 5.13 $ 2.22 Diluted $ 5.06 $ 2.19 Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,434 33,180 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 33,892 33,543





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share data) (unaudited) December 31, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,784 $ 124,506 Accounts receivable trade,net 701,512 518,975 Accounts receivable other 3,022 1,265 Prepaid taxes 2,191 1,336 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 27,779 26,753 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 894,288 672,835 Restricted investments 24,256 23,353 Property and equipment, net 681,451 671,101 Right-of-use assets - operating leases 44,036 43,573 Right-of-use assets - financing leases 1,252 3,557 Other intangibles, net 196,672 163,953 Goodwill, net 576,913 508,555 Other assets 18,426 18,469 TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,437,294 $ 2,105,396 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable trade $ 424,923 $ 285,320 Accounts payable other 12,493 12,680 Accrued payroll 56,938 23,044 Accrued other 82,827 102,613 Lease liability - operating leases 11,364 10,093 Lease liability - financing leases 1,251 1,793 Current portion of long term debt 97,273 93,562 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 687,069 529,105 Long term debt 177,479 176,797 Non-current liabilities 41,572 42,910 Lease liability - operating leases 34,916 36,328 Lease liability - financing leases - 8 Deferred taxes 155,944 162,325 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred stock, $.01 par value; 2,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued or outstanding in 2021 and 2020 - - Common stock Class A: $.01 par value; 97,337,700 shares authorized and 41,224,792 shares issued in 2021 and 2020; 33,907,734 shares outstanding in 2021 and 33,549,708 shares outstanding in 2020 412 412 Class B: $.01 par value; 662,300 shares authorized; 662,296 shares issued and outstanding in 2021 and 2020 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 189,256 186,058 Purchase price in excess of predecessor basis, net of tax benefit of $10,306 (15,458 ) (15,458 ) Retained earnings 1,424,634 1,253,160 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (207 ) (191 ) Treasury stock; at cost, 7,317,058 shares in 2021 and 7,675,084 shares in 2020 (258,330 ) (266,065 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,340,314 1,157,923 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 2,437,294 $ 2,105,396





HUB GROUP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 171,474 $ 73,559 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 130,629 123,679 Deferred taxes (3,992 ) 7,463 Compensation expense related to share-based compensation plans 20,056 17,053 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (19,173 ) 907 Other operating activities - 6,385 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Restricted investments (903 ) (752 ) Accounts receivable, net (115,568 ) (47,219 ) Prepaid taxes (856 ) (707 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (647 ) (2,508 ) Other assets (2,883 ) (2,177 ) Accounts payable 78,448 5,594 Accrued expenses 9,686 (4,408 ) Non-current liabilities (13,436 ) (1,915 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 252,835 174,954 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of equipment 45,177 3,289 Purchases of property and equipment (132,952 ) (115,306 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (122,360 ) (84,845 ) Net cash used in investing activities (210,135 ) (196,862 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of long term debt (107,608 ) (198,741 ) Stock withheld for payments of withholding taxes (9,123 ) (7,963 ) Finance lease payments (2,682 ) (3,066 ) Proceeds from issuance of debt 112,001 187,475 Net cash used in financing activities (7,412 ) (22,295 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (10 ) (20 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 35,278 (44,223 ) Cash and cash equivalents beginning of period 124,506 168,729 Cash and cash equivalents end of period $ 159,784 $ 124,506





HUB GROUP, INC. FINANCIAL INFORMATION BY BUSINESS LINE (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Twelve Months Ended December 31, Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Intermodal $ 701,878 $ 560,562 $ 2,391,494 $ 2,029,186 Logistics 223,767 197,597 887,388 767,279 Truck brokerage 268,344 126,441 688,867 431,127 Dedicated 62,414 68,130 264,634 268,052 Total Revenue $ 1,256,403 $ 952,730 $ 4,232,383 $ 3,495,644





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Change Change 2021 2020 $ % Net income $ 84,314 $ 22,388 $ 61,926 276.6 % Interest expense 1,747 2,048 (301 ) -14.7 % Depreciation and amortization 34,670 31,881 2,789 8.7 % Provision for income taxes 31,661 6,650 25,011 376.1 % EBITDA $ 152,392 $ 62,967 $ 89,425 142.0 %





RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME TO EBITDA (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, Change Change 2021 2020 $ % Net income $ 171,474 $ 73,559 $ 97,915 133.1 % Interest expense 7,302 9,746 (2,444 ) -25.1 % Depreciation and amortization 130,629 123,679 6,950 5.6 % Provision for income taxes 59,436 22,541 36,895 163.7 % EBITDA $ 368,841 $ 229,525 $ 139,316 60.7 %

See the “Non-GAAP Financial Measure” section of this release for the definition of EBITDA and a discussion of this non-GAAP financial measure.

