DoubleDown Interactive Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

SEATTLE, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: DDI) (“ DoubleDown ” or the “ Company ”), a leading developer and publisher of digital social casino games, today reported its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2021.

Fourth Quarter 2021 Summary vs. Fourth Quarter 2020

Revenues decreased from $91.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 to $86.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased from $29.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 to $25.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, resulting in an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 29.9%.

Net income increased to $17.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2021, or $7.08 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($0.35 per ADS), compared to net income of $15.5 million, for the fourth quarter of 2020, or $6.99 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($0.35 per ADS). Note each American Depositary Share, or ADS, represents 0.05 of a common share of the Company.

Average Revenue Per Daily Active User (“ ARPDAU ”) increased from $0.88 for the fourth quarter of 2020 to $0.96 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Average monthly revenue per payer increased from $205 for the fourth quarter of 2020 to $216 for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Payer conversion remained stable at 5.5%. Payer conversion represents the percentage of monthly active users that made at least one purchase in a month during the respective quarters.

Full Year 2021 Summary vs. Full Year 2020

Revenues increased from $358.3 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 to $363.2 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

Adjusted EBITDA of $120.1 million remained stable in 2021 compared to 2020, with an Adjusted EBITDA margin of 33.1%.

Net income increased to $78.2 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021, or $33.96 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($1.70 per ADS), compared to net income of $53.6 million for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020, or $26.20 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($1.31 per ADS).

ARPDAU increased from $0.83 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 to $0.97 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

Average monthly revenue per payer increased from $191 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 to $218 for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

Payer conversion increased from 5.3% for the 12 months ended December 31, 2020 to 5.7% for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021.

“Our 2021 results demonstrate the strength of our business model as we achieved another year of revenue growth, while delivering continued healthy Adjusted EBITDA margins and positive operating cash flow,” said In Keuk Kim, Chief Executive Officer of DoubleDown. “During 2021, we generated over $96 million in net cash flows provided by operations and ended the year with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $242 million, providing us with a strong financial position.”

Summary Operating Results for DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd

Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue ($ MM) $ 86.3 $ 91.0 $ 363.2 $ 358.3 Total operating expenses $ 62.7 $ 68.8 $ 264.5 $ 269.6 Adjusted EBITDA ($ MM) $ 25.8 $ 29.9 $ 120.1 $ 120.4 Net income ($ MM) $ 17.5 $ 15.5 $ 78.2 $ 53.6 Net income margin 20.3 % 17.0 % 21.5 % 15.0 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.9 % 32.9 % 33.1 % 33.6 % Non-financial performance metrics Average MAUs (000s) 2,433 2,704 2,444 2,921 Average DAUs (000s) 987 1,131 1,022 1,184 ARPDAU $ 0.96 $ 0.88 $ 0.97 $ 0.83 Average monthly revenue per payer $ 216.27 $ 204.71 $ 217.50 $ 191.40 Payer conversion 5.5 % 5.5 % 5.7 % 5.3 %

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Revenue in the fourth quarter 2021 was $86.3 million, down 5.2% from the fourth quarter of 2020, mainly due to the easing of stay-at-home measures in 2021 compared to the prior year.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2021 were $62.7 million, down 8.8% from the comparable quarter in 2020. The decrease was primarily due to lower cost of revenues, general & administrative costs, and depreciation & amortization expenses compared to the same quarter in 2020.

Net income in the fourth quarter of 2021 increased to $17.5 million, or $7.08 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($0.35 per ADS), compared to net income of $15.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, or $6.99 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($0.35 per ADS), in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2021 decreased to $25.8 million compared to $29.9 million in the comparable quarter in 2020.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $20.4 million compared to $36.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Full Year 2021 Financial Results

Revenue for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 was $363.2 million, up 1.4% from the prior year mainly due to the comparative influence of COVID-19 prevention measures in the respective years.

Operating expenses for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 were $264.5 million, down 1.9% from the prior year. The decrease was primarily due to lower depreciation & amortization expenses in 2020.

Net income for the 12 months ended December 31, 2021 increased to $78.2 million, or $33.96 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($1.70 per ADS), compared to net income of $53.6 million for 2020, or $26.20 per common share on a fully diluted basis ($1.31 per ADS).

Adjusted EBITDA for 2021 decreased to $120.1 million compared to $120.4 million for 2020.

Net cash flows provided by operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2021 were $96.1 million compared to $99.9 million in the year ended December 31, 2020.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive, Co. Ltd. is a leading developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and web-based platforms. We are the creators of multi-format interactive entertainment experiences for casual players, bringing authentic Vegas entertainment to players around the world through an online social casino experience. Our flagship title, DoubleDown Casino, has been a fan-favorite game on leading social and mobile platforms for years, entertaining millions of players worldwide with a lineup of classic and modern games.

Use and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“ GAAP ”), we believe the following non-GAAP financial measure is useful in evaluating our operating performance. We present “adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization” (“ Adjusted EBITDA ”) because we believe it assists investors and analysts by facilitating comparison of period-to-period operational performance on a consistent basis by excluding items that we do not believe are indicative of our core operating performance. The items excluded from the Adjusted EBITDA may have a material impact on our financial results. Certain of those items are non-recurring, while others are non-cash in nature. Accordingly, the Adjusted EBITDA is presented as supplemental disclosure and should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the financial statements furnished in our Form 6-K to be filed with the SEC.

In our reconciliation from our reported GAAP “net income before provision for taxes” to our Adjusted EBITDA, we eliminate the impact of the following fourline items: (i) remeasurement gains; (ii) acquisition expenses; (iii) amortization expenses related to intangible assets acquired; and (iv) depreciation expense. The below table sets forth the full reconciliation of our non-GAAP measures:

Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (in millions, except percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income $ 17.5 $ 15.5 $ 78.2 $ 53.6 Income tax expense 5.8 5.1 22.5 21.6 Income before tax 23.3 20.6 100.7 75.2 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 2.2 7.6 17.9 31.6 Loss contingency - - 3.5 - Interest expense 0.5 0.6 2.0 10.8 Foreign currency transaction/remeasurement (gain) loss (1.6 ) 1.3 (3.0 ) (2.1 ) Other income (expense), net 1.4 (0.2 ) (1.0 ) 4.9 Adjusted EBITDA $ 25.8 $ 29.9 $ 120.1 $ 120.4 Adjusted EBITDA margin 29.9 % 32.9 % 33.1 % 33.6 %

We encourage investors and others to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd

Condensed Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

December 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 242,060 $ 63,188 Accounts receivable, net 21,875 23,299 Prepaid expenses, and other assets 6,817 4,020 Total current assets 270,752 90,507 Property and equipment, net 384 377 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 6,938 9,987 Intangible assets, net 53,679 71,364 Goodwill 633,965 633,965 Deferred tax asset 2,616 560 Other non-current assets 1,582 71 Total assets $ 969,916 $ 806,831 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 14,752 $ 16,646 Short-term operating lease liabilities 3,076 3,033 Income taxes payable - 2,838 Contract liabilities 2,246 2,415 Other current liabilities 730 717 Total current liabilities 20,804 25,649 Long-term borrowings with related party 42,176 45,956 Long-term operating lease liabilities 4,688 7,831 Deferred tax liabilities, net 28,309 20,154 Other non-current liabilities 9,953 7,730 Total liabilities 105,930 107,320 Shareholders' equity Common stock 21,198 18,924 Additional paid-in-capital 671,831 588,064 Accumulated other comprehensive income 23,029 22,815 Retained earnings 147,928 69,708 Total shareholders' equity 863,986 699,511 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 969,916 $ 806,831

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd

Condensed Statement of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended December 31,

December 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 86,303 $ 91,037 $ 363,205 $ 358,342 Operating expenses: Cost of revenue(1) 29,789 31,911 126,612 126,255 Sales and marketing(1) 21,908 17,536 78,821 71,225 Research and development(1) 3,855 4,937 18,490 18,784 General and administrative(1) 4,947 6,738 22,631 21,721 Depreciation and amortization 2,214 7,636 17,918 31,574 Total operating expenses 62,713 68,758 264,472 269,559 Operating income 23,590 22,279 98,733 88,783 Other income (expense): Interest expense (490 ) (644 ) (2,011 ) (10,786 ) Interest income 100 8 208 197 Gain on foreign currency transactions 70 (820 ) 1,110 2,347 Gain (loss) on foreign currency remeasurement 1,567 (477 ) 1,920 (244 ) Other, net (1,495 ) 182 766 (5,080 ) Total other expense, net (248 ) (1,751 ) 1,993 (13,566 ) Income before income tax 23,342 20,528 100,726 75,217 Income tax expense (5,793 ) (5,055 ) (22,506 ) (21,594 ) Net income $ 17,549 $ 15,473 $ 78,220 $ 53,623 Other comprehensive income (expense): Pension adjustments, net of tax (165 ) (83 ) (286 ) (294 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency translation 85 (2,193 ) 500 13,676 Comprehensive income $ 17,469 $ 13,197 $ 78,434 $ 67,005 Earnings per share: Basic $ 7.08 $ 6.99 $ 33.96 $ 29.67 Diluted $ 7.08 $ 6.99 $ 33.96 $ 26.20 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 2,477,672 2,214,522 2,303,200 1,807,410 Diluted 2,477,672 2,214,522 2,303,200 2,149,114 (1) Excluding depreciation and amortization

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd

Condensed Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)