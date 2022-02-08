Carriage Services Announces 2021 Annual Results Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2021 annual results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live over the Internet on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 9:30 a.m. central time.



What: Carriage Services 2021 Annual Results Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, February 24, 2022 – 9:30 a.m. central time How: Live via phone – By dialing 866-516-3867 (conference ID 9971727) or live over the Internet by logging on to the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

An audio archive of the call will be available either by phone until March 1, 2022 by dialing toll-free 855-859-2056 (conference ID 9971727) or on the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 170 funeral homes in 26 states and 31 cemeteries in 11 states.

For more information, please contact Ben Brink at 713-332-8441 or email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.







