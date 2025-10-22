Carriage Services Announces 2025 Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule

HOUSTON, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced plans to release 2025 third quarter results on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, Carriage Services has scheduled a conference call, which will be broadcast live via webcast on Thursday, November 6, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. Central Time.

What: Carriage Services Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call When: Thursday, November 6, 2025 – 8:00 a.m. Central Time How: Live via phone – By dialing 800-715-9871 (Conference ID 3464721) or live via webcast link Click to Join .



An audio archive of the call will be available on demand via the Company's website at www.carriageservices.com .

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 159 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states as of September 30, 2025. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.

For more information, please email InvestorRelations@carriageservices.com.