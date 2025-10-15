Carriage Services Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

HOUSTON, Oct. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE: CSV) today announced that its Board of Directors on October 15, 2025, declared a quarterly dividend of 11.25¢ per share payable on December 1, 2025, to common share record holders as of November 3, 2025.

Carriage Services is a leading provider of funeral and cemetery services and merchandise in the United States. Carriage operates 160 funeral homes in 24 states and 28 cemeteries in 9 states. It is dedicated to delivering premier experiences through innovation, partnership, and elevated service.