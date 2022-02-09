Anti TIGIT Monoclonal Antibody Immunotherapy Market Clinical Trials Insight

Delhi, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global TIGIT Inhibitor Drug Opportunity and Clinical Research Insight 2022 Report Insight:

Global TIGIT Inhibitor Market Dynamics

Clinical Approaches to Target TIGIT

Role of TIGIT Inhibitors in Cancer, HIV, Autoimmune Disorders

Number of TIGIT Inhibitor Drug In Trials

TIGIT Inhibitors Trials By Phase, Company, Country, Indication

Clinical Trials Adverse Events Scenario

Company Agreement/Partnership/Deals For Ongoing Trials

Global TIGIT Inhibitor Market Future Outlook

In recent times, immune checkpoint blockade therapy has become a major weapon in management of cancers. Antibodies targeting PD-1 and PD-L1 have shown several advantages such as broader applicability across cancer types and durable clinical response. However, the overall response rate are still unsatisfying, especially in cancers with low tumor mutational burden. Apart from this, treatment related adverse events including autoimmune symptoms and tumor reasons present a significant downside in the growth of market. In recent times, researchers have developed novel therapeutic strategies targeting these pathways have emerged, which are being evaluated in preclinical and clinical studies.

T-cell immunoglobulin and ITIM domain (TIGIT) is a novel immune checkpoint which is considered as an important target due to its expression on natural killer (NK) cells, cytotoxic CD8+ T-cells, and regulatory T cells. Owing to its several favorable parameters, researchers have increasingly targeted TIGIT for immunotherapeutic development, mainly in combination with PD-L1 blockade. The extensive research activities have led to development of robust clinical pipeline of TIGIT inhibitor drugs including Tiragolumab, Ociperlimab, Vibostolimab, ASP-8374, and COM902. Researchers have adopted therapeutic antibody approach to target TIGIT owing to its high specificity and efficacy towards the target cell.

Tiragolumab and Ociperlimab are the two most advanced staged TIGIT inhibitor which has progressed to phase-III clinical trials. Tiragolumab developed by Roche is novel TIGIT inhibitor which is being evaluated in wide range of cancers including non-small cell lung cancer, cervical cancer, melanoma, head and neck cancer, and others. Recent in 2021, US FDA has granted breakthrough therapy designation to Tiragolumab in combination with Tecentriq for the first-line treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Apart from this, Ociperlimab developed by Beigene is also being evaluated in phase-III clinical trials for non-small cell lung cancer. Apart from this, several ongoing clinical trials are also evaluating the role of drug in cervical cancer, advanced esophageal squamous cell carcinoma, and advanced solid tumors.

Globally, there are more than 50 clinical trials ongoing which are evaluating novel anti-TIGIT antibodies in wide range of diseases. By therapeutic indication, non-small cell lung cancer is expected to dominate owing to rapid approval of drugs and rising lung cancer incidences globally. Apart from cancer, scientists are also expanding the knowledge of TIGIT inhibition in other therapeutic indications including HIV and autoimmune disorders. However, these studies are mainly confined to preclinical stages and will require 6-8 years to enter the market.

The potential of TIGIT to enhance the efficacy of approved immune checkpoint inhibitors have increased the competition among pharmaceutical companies. Several big pharmaceutical companies have entered into collaboration with small start-ups to accelerate the drug clinical trials and approval and to maintain their share in the global market. For instance, in December 2021, Novartis has signed an option, collaboration and license agreement with BeiGene for ociperlimab (BGB-A1217), expanding the company’s research and development activities in immuno-oncology. Furthermore, iTEOS Therapeutics and GlaxoSmithKline has recently signed an agreement to co-develop and co-commercialise EOS-448, an anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody currently in phase I development as a potential treatment for patients with cancer.

As per report findings, the global TIGIT inhibitor market is anticipated to grow with high rates during the forecast period. The market will be mainly driven by the rapid increase in the geriatric population which possesses significant risk of developing cancer. Moreover, the unavailability of effectively curing cancer drugs also demands for the development of targeted therapy which will also boost the market. The utilization of therapy in management of other diseases will also propel the growth of market. Keeping in mind the high adoption rates of novel cancer therapies, it is expected that US will dominate the market for next 5-7 years. In addition to this, high awareness among the population, presence of large biopharmaceutical sector will also propel the growth of market in this region.