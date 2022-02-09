21Shares Announces Launch of 5th State of Crypto Report on Web 3.0





February 9, 2022 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the launch of its fifth State of Crypto Report with a focus on Web 3.0 in this edition. The research report provides in-depth, data-driven insights on 21Shares’ assessment of the latest in the crypto industry, including the growth of crypto-native applications as part of the foundation-building of Web 3.0, an Internet of Value.

Hany Rashwan, CEO and co-founder of 21Shares said, “We believe in publicly accessible research to drive further crypto adoption and build bridges between traditional finance and crypto finance. We are very pleased to present you with the latest in-depth research report and share our data-driven view on Web 3.0.”

Web 3.0, the third evolution of the Internet, encapsulates a philosophy driven by decentralized internet infrastructure and technology while preserving individual privacy. The report includes a data-driven thesis and visualization about Web 3.0, including topics such as technology stack, Ethereum competitors, the application layer and use cases of Decentralized Finance (DeFi), and Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs). The report also includes an overview of data infrastructure and regulation.

The market update section reviews the latest industry developments including business updates from crypto-focused companies, significant investment and funding news, global regulatory developments, and technological progressions.

Eli Ndinga, Head of Research at 21Shares, added, “The 5th State of Crypto Report provides a deep dive into the drivers and levers of Web 3.0. We are optimistic about the future of Web 3.0 due to the unparalleled inflows of venture capital support but also the industry’s ability to crowdsource funds through talent networks and initiatives.”

As of February 2022, 21Shares manages more than $2+ billion in 26 cryptocurrency ETPs including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, 4 Crypto Index Baskets, and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Solana). Its products are listed on 10 regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.

About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .



