Maxihost Brings its Powerful Bare Metal Cloud Platform to London 

SAO PAULO, Brazil, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maxihost, a leading global bare metal provider has launched a presence in London, bringing its powerful bare metal cloud platform to serve the digital infrastructure needs of companies in the UK and neighboring countries, as well as international clients looking to expand their business to the UK and Europe.



London has long been a global trade, financial, and cultural hub and a prime location for reaching the Americas and connecting with the rest of Europe. With a population of 9+ million people, London has a vibrant data center market with ample power and dark fiber and acts as a global interconnection hub for digital networks. It also serves as an English-speaking European base for foreign multinationals.

“We’re thrilled to extend our business to London as this represents an entry into an important new market for Maxihost, one that our international customers are eager to penetrate,” says Guilherme Soubihe Alberto, CEO of Maxihost. “Our clients are looking to provide their target audiences with seamless online experiences. We are excited to be able to address that requirement in a dynamic new region, providing a gateway to the UK and the rest of Europe.”

Maxihost’s new presence spans two data centers — iomart’s LDeX1, one of London's newest colocation facilities, and Telehouse North, home to the London Internet Exchange (LINX), the largest internet exchange in the European region. Both sites are connected via high-capacity and redundant 100G connectivity, allowing Maxihost customers to directly link to LINX and enjoy low-latency access to carriers or providers of their choosing from a diverse set of international peering partners.

“Our secure London facility is a fantastic location for Maxihost to establish its UK operations and we’re really pleased to welcome them to our data centre,” adds Neil Christie, COO at iomart. “We look forward to working closely with the Maxihost team and supporting them to attract international companies to our London facility, as well as deliver excellent computing power for businesses already based here.”

As with Maxihost’s other locations, the new London presence is strategically located right in the city in order to optimally support clients with use cases that require speed, low latency, and high-bandwidth such as gaming, streaming, VPNs, and Web3 node providers or blockchain networks.

A range of Maxihost customers will immediately benefit from the London location including Anydesk, a leading provider of remote desktop solutions and Gameyye, a multiplayer game session hosting provider. Both companies already use Maxihost services in the United States, South America and Asia Pacific.

Maxihost is constantly growing its global footprint as well as broadening the use cases it supports. In addition to its new presence in London, the company is about to open locations in Buenos Aires and Bogotá, adding to its existing footprint in Latin America, the United States and the Asia-Pacific region.

Maxihost recently entered the Web3 space via a partnership with Ankr . The new London PoP will become one of 13 global locations that support a distributed node network that will benefit the growth of Web3.

About Maxihost

Maxihost is a global provider of on-demand bare metal cloud for businesses of all sizes. Its mission is to help make the Internet faster and safer by providing powerful, secure, scalable infrastructure solutions. Maxihost has a presence in São Paulo, Santiago, Mexico City, New York City, Miami, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Sydney, Tokyo, and London with upcoming locations in Buenos Aires and Bogotá. For more information, visit www.maxihost.com or contact sales@maxihost.com .

About iomart

Headquartered in Glasgow, Scotland, iomart provides managed cloud and security services to businesses and organizations of all sizes from data centers it owns and operates across the UK. From colocation to all types of cloud, security, connectivity and digital workplace consultancy, iomart helps its customers overcome complex IT challenges so they can focus on what’s most important to them. Find out more at iomart.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ce26daae-5681-428f-868b-6cc49c1e4e06



