Four years earlier than planned, Sodexo Canada achieves transition to 100% renewable energy

Montreal, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sodexo Canada today announced its achievement of the RE100 scope 2 target a full four years earlier than planned. With scope 2 emissions now at zero, this work helps contribute to Sodexo’s larger 34% carbon reduction target by 2025 across Scope 1, 2 & 3 emissions.

Scope 1 emissions are the greenhouse gases produced directly from sources that are owned or controlled, for example, from the combustion of fuels in vehicles or in heating buildings. That goal was achieved by Sodexo Canada on [DATE]. Scope 2 GHG emissions are those generated indirectly from the consumption of purchased energy (electricity, heating and cooling), and were brought to zero in Canada at the end of 2021. Scope 3 GHG emissions are indirect emissions resulting from an organization’s operations.

“At Sodexo Canada, we started the journey of reducing our carbon footprint many years ago,” mentioned Normand St-Gelais, Director Corporate Social Responsibility at Sodexo Canada. “Our partnership with Bullfrog Power since 2017 helped us to achieve our target 4 years earlier than targeted. This achievement demonstrates how serious Sodexo is when it comes to Climate Changes. We are not just talking about it, we are doing something.”

Sodexo offices and warehouse are proudly powered by Bullfrog Power with green energy from renewable sources which allows us to reduce the carbon footprint and support the growth of renewable energy in Canada. Thanks to our partnership with Bullfrog Power, we’ve reduced CO2 emissions by 496.4 tonnes since 2017.

The RE100 is a global initiative led by The Climate Group and brings together the world’s most influential businesses committed to 100% renewable power. Globally, Sodexo is a member of this initiatives and have committed to use 100% renewable electricity in its operations, including all electricity used at our leased or owned sites, by 2025.

About Sodexo Canada

Sodexo delivers a wide range of customized solutions, designed to optimize work and living environments. Sodexo has been providing food and facilities management services in Canada for over 40 years, with a focus on enhancing safety, work process and well-being. Sodexo is a market leader in Canada. Sodexo has been recognized as a top employer for the past seven consecutive years. Sodexo is proud to have created the Sodexo Stop Hunger Foundation, an independent charitable organization that has raised over $3 million to fight hunger and donated more than one million meals to at-risk youth across Canada since 2007. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC 40 ESG, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

Follow us: ca.Sodexo.com

Key Figures