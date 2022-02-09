Devo Launches Application Marketplace to Accelerate Time-to-Value for Customers and Partners

English Spanish

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Devo Technology , the cloud-native logging and security analytics company, today announced Devo Exchange, a community-based application marketplace, now available to Devo customers and partners. Designed to streamline and broaden the capabilities and expertise of security teams, Devo Exchange provides on-demand access to a catalog of Devo-curated content that Devo, its partners, and the greater security community create, collaborate, and share. Devo Exchange dramatically reduces the time and effort needed for customers and partners to create content for more focused and impactful security operations.



“With rapidly expanding volumes of data and a persistent and growing threat landscape, security teams continue to be spread extremely thin and all too often are burdened with dangerously heavy workloads,” said Devo CEO Marc van Zadelhoff. “Security teams need to be more agile in analyzing and acting on data, to detect threats quickly, visualize risk, and implement new use cases without the time-intensive drag of creating custom-built content. With Devo Exchange at their fingertips, our community of users will be able to achieve all of these operational and security objectives to advance the security posture of their business.”

Devo Exchange provides out-of-the box content that will allow organizations to maximize the value of their existing third-party IT and security solutions with content that is relevant to their security ecosystem. Partners within the Devo Exchange community will more efficiently be able to extend value and expertise with their customers, giving them a competitive advantage.

Community contributed and Devo-vetted, Devo Exchange content includes:

Alert Packs: A collection of related alerts (expert-created security analytics) that allow customers to detect, in real time, important signals within their data.

A collection of related alerts (expert-created security analytics) that allow customers to detect, in real time, important signals within their data. Applications: Interactive use case-based applications that offer greater interactivity with data, enabling customers to access deeper insights and unlock new use cases with ease.

Interactive use case-based applications that offer greater interactivity with data, enabling customers to access deeper insights and unlock new use cases with ease. Devo Activeboards: Intuitive and interactive dashboards that allow customers to more easily visualize, interact, and explore their data.

Intuitive and interactive dashboards that allow customers to more easily visualize, interact, and explore their data. Lookups: Helpful sets of enrichment data that bring real-time context that speeds investigations and understanding of threats.

Helpful sets of enrichment data that bring real-time context that speeds investigations and understanding of threats. Content Packs: Pre-packaged collection of related content (applications, alert packs, lookups, and/or activeboards) bundled for rapid and easy deployment.



“My team and I are extremely excited to dive into using and contributing to Devo Exchange, as Devo continues to deliver technology and tools with a practitioner mindset,” said Aaron Baillio, CISO at the University of Oklahoma. “Exchange will give us access to invaluable out-of-the-box content that we can leverage to optimize our incident response capabilities and minimize the noise and complexity facing the SOC.”

To learn more about Devo Exchange, visit: https://www.devo.com/platform/devo-exchange/

About Devo

Devo is the only cloud-native logging and security analytics platform that releases the full potential of your data to empower bold, confident action. With unrivaled scale to collect all of your data without compromise, speed to give you immediate access and answers, and clarity to focus on the signals that matter most, Devo is your ally in protecting your organization today and tomorrow. Headquartered in Cambridge, Mass., Devo is backed by Insight Partners, Georgian, TCV, General Atlantic, Bessemer Venture Partners, Kibo Ventures and Eurazeo. Learn more at www.devo.com .

