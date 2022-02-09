BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/21 Results

| Source: BAB, Inc. BAB, Inc.

Deerfield, Illinois, UNITED STATES

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2021, reporting net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2021, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,072,000 and net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share, versus revenues of $2,372,000 and a loss of $66,000, or a loss of $0.01 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2020.

Income from operations for fiscal 2021 is $542,000 compared to $233,000 in 2020. In fiscal 2021, even though Covid and Covid variants continued through the year, our net operating income before interest, other and taxes, exceeded 2019 by $68,000. The tax provision expense was $119,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021 compared to $300,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020. The expense was $181,000 higher in 2020, due to an adjustment of the estimate of utilizable net operating losses in future years, resulting in a decrease in the related deferred tax asset, and an ending net deferred tax liability as of November 30, 2020.

Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2021, were $2,530,000 versus $2,138,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020. Expenses increased $392,000 in 2021 primarily due to a $309,000 increase in Marketing Fund expenses and the balance in general and administrative expenses.

During fiscal 2020 BAB Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BAB, Inc. received a Paycheck Protection Program loan (“PPP”) in the amount of $228,000 which was forgiven in full on December 8, 2020. In fiscal 2021 the $228,000 was included as other income, classified as debt forgiveness.

BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.

 
BAB, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
      
      
 Fiscal Year Ended
      
  2021   2020  % Change
REVENUES     
      
Royalty fees from franchised stores$1,678,970  $1,379,153  21.7%
Franchise and area development fee revenue 49,595   21,955  125.9%
Licensing fees and other income 362,943   298,766  21.5%
Marketing Fund revenue 980,630   671,659  46.0%
Total Revenue 3,072,138   2,371,533  29.5%
      
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES     
      
Selling, general and administrative 1,544,668   1,462,921  5.6%
Depreciation and amortization 5,116   3,562  43.6%
Marketing Fund expenses 980,630   671,659  46.0%
Total Operating Expense 2,530,414   2,138,142  18.3%
Income before interest, other and taxes 541,724   233,391  132.1%
Interest income 417   378   
Debt forgiveness- Paycheck Protection Program loan 228,155   -   
      
Income before provision for income taxes 770,296   233,769  229.5%
      
Current tax expense (40,000)  (15,000) 166.7%
Deferred tax expense (79,174)  (284,940) -72.2%
Total Tax Provision (119,174)  (299,940) -60.3%
      
Net Income/(Loss)$ 651,122  $ (66,171) -1084.0%
      
Earnings/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted 0.09   (0.01)  
Average number of shares outstanding 7,263,508   7,263,508   
      


Contact:   BAB, Inc.
   Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
   Fax: (847) 405-8140
   www.babcorp.com