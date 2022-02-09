BAB, Inc. Reports Year-ended 11/30/21 Results

DEERFIELD, Ill., Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BAB, Inc. (OTCQB: BABB) announced its financial results for its fiscal year-ended November 30, 2021, reporting net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share. For the year-ended November 30, 2021, BAB, Inc. had revenues of $3,072,000 and net income of $651,000, or $0.09 per share, versus revenues of $2,372,000 and a loss of $66,000, or a loss of $0.01 per share, for the same period ending November 30, 2020.
Income from operations for fiscal 2021 is $542,000 compared to $233,000 in 2020. In fiscal 2021, even though Covid and Covid variants continued through the year, our net operating income before interest, other and taxes, exceeded 2019 by $68,000. The tax provision expense was $119,000 for the year ended November 30, 2021 compared to $300,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020. The expense was $181,000 higher in 2020, due to an adjustment of the estimate of utilizable net operating losses in future years, resulting in a decrease in the related deferred tax asset, and an ending net deferred tax liability as of November 30, 2020.
Total operating expenses for the year ended November 30, 2021, were $2,530,000 versus $2,138,000 for the year ended November 30, 2020. Expenses increased $392,000 in 2021 primarily due to a $309,000 increase in Marketing Fund expenses and the balance in general and administrative expenses.
During fiscal 2020 BAB Systems, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of BAB, Inc. received a Paycheck Protection Program loan (“PPP”) in the amount of $228,000 which was forgiven in full on December 8, 2020. In fiscal 2021 the $228,000 was included as other income, classified as debt forgiveness.
BAB, Inc. franchises and licenses Big Apple Bagels®, My Favorite Muffin®, SweetDuet® and Brewster’s® Coffee. The Company’s stock is traded on the OTCQB under the symbol BABB and its web site can be visited at www.babcorp.com.
|BAB, INC.
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS
|Fiscal Year Ended
|2021
|2020
|% Change
|REVENUES
|Royalty fees from franchised stores
|$
|1,678,970
|$
|1,379,153
|21.7
|%
|Franchise and area development fee revenue
|49,595
|21,955
|125.9
|%
|Licensing fees and other income
|362,943
|298,766
|21.5
|%
|Marketing Fund revenue
|980,630
|671,659
|46.0
|%
|Total Revenue
|3,072,138
|2,371,533
|29.5
|%
|OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
|Selling, general and administrative
|1,544,668
|1,462,921
|5.6
|%
|Depreciation and amortization
|5,116
|3,562
|43.6
|%
|Marketing Fund expenses
|980,630
|671,659
|46.0
|%
|Total Operating Expense
|2,530,414
|2,138,142
|18.3
|%
|Income before interest, other and taxes
|541,724
|233,391
|132.1
|%
|Interest income
|417
|378
|Debt forgiveness- Paycheck Protection Program loan
|228,155
|-
|Income before provision for income taxes
|770,296
|233,769
|229.5
|%
|Current tax expense
|(40,000
|)
|(15,000
|)
|166.7
|%
|Deferred tax expense
|(79,174
|)
|(284,940
|)
|-72.2
|%
|Total Tax Provision
|(119,174
|)
|(299,940
|)
|-60.3
|%
|Net Income/(Loss)
|$
|651,122
|$
|(66,171
|)
|-1084.0
|%
|Earnings/(Loss) per share - basic and diluted
|0.09
|(0.01
|)
|Average number of shares outstanding
|7,263,508
|7,263,508
|Contact:
|BAB, Inc.
|Michael K. Murtaugh (847) 948-7520
|Fax: (847) 405-8140
|www.babcorp.com