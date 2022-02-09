Neurones: Growth up 10.6% in 2021

English French

Heading: 2021 annual revenues Nanterre, 9 February 2022 (after trading)

Growth up 10.6% in 2021

(unaudited, in € millions) 2020 2021 growth of which organic Revenues 524.5 579.9 + 10.6% + 10.1%

Achievements

The latest forecasts for the year were exceeded, both in terms of activity and operating profit.

The increase in revenues is as follows:

double-digit organic growth (+10.1%) which comes after a year of organic growth in 2020;

over the last three months of the year, revenues increased by 7.9%, in line with the previous quarter (+7.2%).

In 2021, growth was driven by the Applications and Consulting business lines, and in particular by Digital and UX/UI. Regarding Infrastructure services, cybersecurity and migration to various cloud architectures are still buoyant.

At €61.6 million*, operating profit rose sharply by 18.7%. At a rate of 10.6% of revenues, it is a record.

Net cash and cash equivalents ** amounted to €264.6 million * at the end of the year.

The full final annual results will be published on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 after the closing of the stock exchange.

Outlook

As usual, forecasts for the current year will be posted along with the Group's 1st quarter revenues.

* being audited. ** excluding IFRS16 lease liabilities.

About NEURONES

With close to 6,000 experts, and ranking among the French leaders in management consulting and digital services, NEURONES helps large companies and organizations implement their digital projects, transform their IT infrastructures and adopt new uses.

Euronext Paris (compartment B - NRO) - Enternext Tech 40 – DSS mid caps

www.neurones.net

