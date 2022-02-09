Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2022 totaled $163.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $79.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.4 billion.



PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2 As of January 31, 2022 - ($ Millions) Growth Team Global Opportunities $24,435 Global Discovery 2,109 U.S. Mid-Cap Growth 14,496 U.S. Small-Cap Growth 4,642 Global Equity Team Global Equity 2,541 Non-U.S. Growth 19,060 Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth 8,406 China Post-Venture 210 U.S. Value Team Value Equity 4,039 U.S. Mid-Cap Value 3,840 International Value Team International Value 31,883 International Small Cap Value 24 Global Value Team Global Value 26,328 Select Equity 418 Sustainable Emerging Markets Team Sustainable Emerging Markets 1,146 Credit Team High Income 7,950 Credit Opportunities 124 Floating Rate 39 Developing World Team Developing World 7,038 Antero Peak Group Antero Peak 3,784 Antero Peak Hedge 1,135 Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM") $163,647

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.

2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $98 million

