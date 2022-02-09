Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Reports January 2022 Assets Under Management

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: APAM) today reported that its preliminary assets under management ("AUM") as of January 31, 2022 totaled $163.6 billion. Artisan Funds and Artisan Global Funds accounted for $79.2 billion of total firm AUM, while separate accounts and other AUM1 accounted for $84.4 billion.

PRELIMINARY ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT BY STRATEGY2  
   
As of January 31, 2022 - ($ Millions)  
Growth Team  
Global Opportunities$24,435         
Global Discovery         2,109         
U.S. Mid-Cap Growth         14,496         
U.S. Small-Cap Growth         4,642         
Global Equity Team  
Global Equity         2,541         
Non-U.S. Growth         19,060         
Non-U.S. Small-Mid Growth         8,406         
China Post-Venture         210         
U.S. Value Team  
Value Equity         4,039         
U.S. Mid-Cap Value         3,840         
International Value Team  
International Value         31,883         
International Small Cap Value         24         
Global Value Team  
Global Value         26,328         
Select Equity         418         
Sustainable Emerging Markets Team  
Sustainable Emerging Markets         1,146         
Credit Team  
High Income         7,950         
Credit Opportunities         124         
Floating Rate         39         
Developing World Team  
Developing World         7,038         
Antero Peak Group  
Antero Peak         3,784         
Antero Peak Hedge         1,135         
   
Total Firm Assets Under Management ("AUM")$163,647         

1 Separate account and other AUM consists of the assets we manage in or through vehicles other than Artisan Funds or Artisan Global Funds. Separate account and other AUM includes assets we manage in traditional separate accounts, as well as assets we manage in Artisan-branded collective investment trusts, and in our own private funds.
2 AUM for certain strategies include the following amounts for which Artisan Partners provides investment models to managed account sponsors (reported on a one-month lag): Artisan Sustainable Emerging Markets $98 million

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS
Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

