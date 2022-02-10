English Swedish

10 February 2022, 08:00

Sdiptech AB (publ) publishes Year-End Report 2021

STRONG ORGANIC GROWTH AND GOOD OUTLOOK

FOURTH QUARTER 2021

Net sales increased by 24.0% to SEK 749.1 million (604.3). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 13.3%, excluding currency effects.





Operating profit EBITA* increased by 52.0% to SEK 153.2 million (100.8), corresponding to an EBITA* margin of 20.5% (16.7). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was 34.9%, excluding currency effects.





Operating profit, EBIT, increased by 7.3% and amounted to SEK 82.7 million (77.1). The profit for the period included a cost for increase of the debt provision for future contingent consideration payments of SEK 39.8 million (13.5), which is a result of good profit development in several units.





Profit after tax for the Group amounted to SEK 47.0 million (43.0) during the period, of which 46.7 million (39.4) was attributable to the Parent Company’s shareholders.





Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 138.9 million (154.4), corresponding to a cash conversion of 92% (137).





Earnings per ordinary share (average number), less minority interests and dividends on preference shares, amounted to SEK 1.22 (1.07). After dilution, earnings per ordinary share amounted to SEK 1.21 (1.05).





On 13 October, Sdiptech acquired 85 percent of the shares in Certus Technologies Holding B.V. The acquisition is the Group’s first business unit in the Netherlands.





EVENTS AFTER REPORTING DATE

On 31 January 2022, Sdiptech acquired all shares in Agrosistemi Srl. The acquisition is the Group’s first business unit in Italy.





JANUARY - DECEMBER 2021

Net sales increased by 30.2% to SEK 2,718.9 million (2,088.0). In total for the Group, organic sales growth was 10.7%, excluding currency effects.





Operating profit EBITA* increased by 46.7% to SEK 509.3 million (347.3), equivalent to an EBITA* margin of 18.7% (16.6). Organic EBITA* growth for the Group was 8.1%, excluding currency effects.

Operating profit, EBIT, increased by 17.4% and amounted to SEK 364.4 million (310.5). The profit for the year included a cost for increase of the debt provision for future contingent consideration payments of SEK 43.0 million (13.5). Costs for major acquisitions, in the UK with related stamp duty, and costs for divestments amounted to SEK 26.4 million (9.6). Divestments during the period also resulted in a recognised capital loss of SEK 31.4 million (0).

Profit after tax for the Group amounted to SEK 246.9 million (220.2) during the period, of which 245.9 million (214.6) was attributable to the Parent Company’s shareholders.





Cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK 385,3 million (450.8), corresponding to a cash conversion of 71% (109). Due to high profits and deferred tax during 2020, more tax than normal was paid in 2021. As a result of strong sales, trade receivables also increased. In addition, inventory was built as a preventive measure in order to meet possible component shortages.





Earnings per ordinary share (average number), less minority interests and dividends on preference shares, amounted to SEK 6.62 (6.24). After dilution, earnings per ordinary share amounted to SEK 6.55 (6.18). The previous year’s net profit included a capital gain of SEK 0.84 per share from previous divestments.





During the period January to December, the acquisitions were completed of all shares in Rolec Services Ltd and One Stop Europe Ltd (Rolec), Ficon Oy and Wake Power Distribution Ltd (IDE Systems) as well as 85 percent of the shares in Certus Technologies Holding B.V (Certus).





During the period January to December, divestments of Tello Service Partner as well as the Swedish and the Austrian elevator businesses were completed. All units belonged to the Property Technical Services business unit.

COMMENTS BY THE CEO

We can summarize another record year for Sdiptech. High organic growth, strong profitability, a greater acquisition rate and key investments for the future. The Group has once again met all its financial targets, despite challenges in society and the economy.

THE YEAR – High demand and key investments

The pandemic continued to affect the society during 2021. Despite this, we have delivered very well in several of the measured metrics:

Net sales increased by 30.2%, of which 10.7 was organic.

EBITA* rose by 46.7%, of which 8.1 percent was organic.

The EBITA* margin strengthened by two percentage points to 18.7%.

We raised our acquisition target to SEK 120–150 million and reached SEK 158 million in acquired profit already during 2021.

The background, first and foremost, is that demand from our customers is stable and growing. Our products meet critical needs in the infrastructure segment, which gives a priority among both customers and suppliers when challenges arise with material shortages or supply

of goods. This provides us a security in the continued work.

In 2021, we carried out a number of key investments for the future: strategic divestments in the PTS business area, we raised the bar for our sustainability work, advanced to Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap, as well as the establishment of Italy and the Netherlands as new acquisition markets.

When we sum up the year, it is justified to note the effect that the divestments have had on the Group’s earnings per share (EPS). The divestments are a result of the multi-year and now completed refinement towards becoming an infrastructure group. In 2021, EPS was charged with non-recurring costs equivalent to SEK -1.04 per share. During 2020, conversely, the Group reported a capital gain from a previous divestment of SEK +0.84 per share. Adjusted for these non-recurring effects, EPS for the year amounted to SEK 7.63 (5.34), corresponding to a 43% increase.

FOURTH QUARTER – Very strong end of the year

The final three-month period of the year showed continued high demand and we were able to catch up most of the deliveries that’s been postponed during the year. This has contributed to sales growth of 24.0%, of which 13.3 was organic.

EBITA* rose by 52.0%, of which a total of 34.9% was organic. The high organic profit growth mainly originated to the fact that we were able to catch up with postponed projects in several of our comparable units. Thanks to our scalable business models, the temporary sales increase has a clear impact on profit.

Profitability during the quarter was very good and the EBITA* margin amounted to 20.5%. Meanwhile, our customers in container ports needed to defer a few bigger deliveries, as they are still focusing on meeting strong increases in volume. This has resulted in a margin of 18.7% for the full year, just below the guidance of 19–20% we gave for the full year.

ACQUISITIONS – Breaking new ground in the Netherlands and Italy

In the middle of October, our first business unit in the Netherlands, Certus Automation was acquired. The company is a global supplier of automation solutions for port and terminal logistics. The products consist of proprietary software for image processing, for automated identification, registration and positioning of containers and vehicles. The company thereby improves safety by limiting the need for hazardous human intervention, and reduces emissions by optimising truck- and ship flows, thus contributing to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals 8.8 and 9.4.

In late January 2022, after the end of the period, Agrosistemi was also acquired, which is our first business unit in Italy. Agrosistemi has over 20 years of experience in treatment and recovery of biological sludge originating from municipal wastewater. Through a proprietary treatment process used to clear sludge from harmful substances and turning it into high quality organic fertilizer products, Agrosistemi contributes to the Sustainable Development Goals 2.4, 9.4, 11.6 and 15.3.

OUTLOOK – Strength and clear ambitions going forward

The organic profit development during the past three years has amounted to 8, 11 and 8%. A strong result and a confirmation of Sdiptech’s resilience to external events. This resilience is supported by several pillars:

Infrastructure as a market creates solid and long-term demand. Our products are necessary for our customers in all economic cycles.

A decentralised structure with skilled leaders of our business units enables fast and effective decisions.

Our acquisition strategy is based on quality over quantity. Niche companies in profitable positions are acquired, and we aim to build long-term strength rather than short-term growth.

With an acquisition focus on infrastructure, new companies add complementary technology and customer segments. Value creation in a cohesive group grows for every year.

Our growth journey is clear, as well as our future ambitions. In addition to increased growth targets and key investments, we have also broadened our search area within infrastructure. We are now ready to expand the Water & Energy business area, to Resource Efficiency, which in addition to water and energy, also includes bioeconomy, the circularity, waste management and recycling.

Looking ahead, we estimate that the profit improvement should establish at a level of around 20% in EBITA* margin for the Group.

Our order intake is still strong. However, the high spread of Omicron early in the year has resulted in increased absence due to illness, both within the Group and among our customers and suppliers. This can lead to delays in deliveries. At the same time, we already see an easing of restrictions in several of the countries that were affected by Omicron early on. We therefore feel positive about the future.

To sum up, it has been a very good and important year for Sdiptech, and several important milestones were achieved. With clear goals and ambitions, we are well-prepared for the new year.



Jakob Holm

President and CEO

For further information, please contact:

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, Sustainability & IR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech AB (publ) is required to disclose this information pursuant to EU Market Use Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the above contact persons for publication on 10 February 2022 at 08.00 CEST.

Sdiptech’s common shares of series B are traded on Nasdaq Stockholm under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech’s preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech is a technology group that acquires and develops market-leading niche operations that contribute to creating more sustainable, efficient and safe societies. Sdiptech has approximately SEK 3,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

