Global Bispecific Antibodies Market Size USD 25 Billion Opportunity By 2028

Delhi, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Bispecific Antibody Market Insight 2028 Report Highlights:

Research Methodology

Global and Regional Market Analysis

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment: > USD 20 Billion

Market Sales Insight 2020 Till 2028

Approved Drug Sales Insight Till Dec 2021(Updated Every Quarter)

Approved Drug Sales Forecast Till 2028

Approved Drug In Market: 4 Drugs

Approved Bispecific Antibody Drug Patent, Price and Sales insight 2020 Till 2028

Future Market Assessment By Indication Till 2028

Ongoing Clinical Trials Assessment by Status, Phase and Region

Key Market Dynamics

Competitor Landscape

Download Report:

https://www.kuickresearch.com/report-global-bispecific-antibodies-antibody-market-size-blincyto-hemlibra-rybrevant-sales

The advancement in the field of biotechnology and the robust research and development activities has led to introduction of next generation antibodies which are designed to be more potent and specific than conventional monoclonal antibodies. The novel bispecific antibody constructs have unique ability to bind to two different targets at the same time. The advent of bispecific antibody constructs has shown several advantages over monoclonal antibodies in terms of efficacy, specificity, and size. To date, four bispecific antibodies have gained entry into the market.

Vabysmo (Faricimab) developed by Roche is a novel bispecific antibody which is approved in 2022 for the treatment of age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema. The novel drug Vabsymo is designed to block pathways involving Ang-2 and VEGF-A. These pathways are thought to contribute to vision loss by destabilizing blood vessels, which may cause new leaky blood vessels to form and increase inflammation. While additional research continues, inhibition of both pathways has been shown in preclinical studies to have potentially complementary benefits, stabilizing vessels and thereby reducing vessel leakage and inflammation. Currently, the drug has been approved only in US. The European Medicines Agency is currently evaluating the Vabysmo Marketing Authorization Application for the treatment of wet AMD and DME.

Vabysmo represents an important step forward for ophthalmology. It is the first bispecific antibody approved for the eye and a major advance in treating retinal conditions such as wet AMD and diabetic macular edema. With the approval of drug, researchers have the opportunity to offer patients a medicine that could improve their vision, potentially lowering treatment burden with fewer injections over time. The novel mechanism of the drug associated with its targeted nature will drive the sales of the drug during the forthcoming years. It is expected that Vabysmo will show high adoption rates in the market and will have a peak sales of US$ Billion by 2028.

Apart from Vabsymo, three other bispecific antibodies including Hemlibra, Blincyto, and Rybrevant have also gained approval by regulatory bodies. Since their entry into the mrket, these have shown robust response which can be justified by their increasing sales in the global market. For instance, the sales of Blincyto increased from US$ 190 Million in 2020 to around US$ 300 Million in 2021. The encouraging response of bispecific antibodies in the market has propelled the further research and development in this sector.

The pipeline of bispecific antibody is highly crowded and consists of several potential drugs including MGD011, AMG330, Solitomab, FS118, GEM33, and others. Teclistamab developed by Janssen is the most advanced bispecific antibody in development which is indicated for the management of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In 2022, the company has submitted marketing authorization application to US FDA and EMA, and is expected to gain approval by end of 2022. The coming years will witness new product launches which will drive the global bispecific antibody market.

As per the analysis conducted, it is estimated that the bispecific antibody therapeutics market is growing at a double-digit rate during the forecast period. Further, trends and opportunities coupled within the market i.e. rise in the number of cancer and chronic disease cases, government favorable policies and many others are tending to drive the growth of the market. Moreover, novel alliances including collaboration, partnerships, or joint ventures developed by major key players of the market and local manufacturers are estimated to be playing important role for delivering tremendous opportunities for the researchers, patients, stakeholders and the payers during the forecast period. The major companies in global bispecific antibody market include Amgen, Roche, Janssen, F-Star Therapeutics, Biogen, and others. It is estimated that global bispecific antibody market will surpass US$ 25 Billion by 2028.