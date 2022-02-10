Gabriel Holding A/S – first quarter of the 2021/22 financial year

English Danish

Summary:

Gabriel Holding A/S delivers 32% growth in revenue to DKK 246.9 million in the first quarter of the financial year. The operating profit (EBIT) increases by 37% to DKK 20.5 million.

Expectations for the full financial year were upwardly adjusted on 20 January 2022.

The Group’s revenue was DKK 246.9 million (DKK 186.6 million), the equivalent of growth of 32%

Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) increased by 28% to DKK 30.3 million (DKK 24.7 million)

Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 37% to DKK 20.5 million (DKK 14.9 million)

Profit before tax increased by 76% to DKK 21.7 million (DKK 12.3 million)

The calculated profit after tax increases by 82% to DKK 16.7 million (DKK 9.2 million)

Return on invested capital was 17.6% (14.7%)

Operating margin was 8.3% (8.0%).

Expectations for the 2021/22 financial year:

In the annual report for 2020/21, management stated that it expected revenue of the order of DKK 890-930 million and operating profit (EBIT) of the order of DKK 64-67 million.

After the first quarter, expectations are revenue of the order of DKK 930-960 million and operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 67-73 million. This is equivalent to growth of 15-19% in revenue and to an increase of 15-25% in operating profit (EBIT).

