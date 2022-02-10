Gabriel Holding A/S – first quarter of the 2021/22 financial year

Summary:
Gabriel Holding A/S delivers 32% growth in revenue to DKK 246.9 million in the first quarter of the financial year. The operating profit (EBIT) increases by 37% to DKK 20.5 million.
Expectations for the full financial year were upwardly adjusted on 20 January 2022.
- The Group’s revenue was DKK 246.9 million (DKK 186.6 million), the equivalent of growth of 32%
- Earnings before depreciation, amortisation and impairment losses (EBITDA) increased by 28% to DKK 30.3 million (DKK 24.7 million)
- Operating profit (EBIT) increased by 37% to DKK 20.5 million (DKK 14.9 million)
- Profit before tax increased by 76% to DKK 21.7 million (DKK 12.3 million)
- The calculated profit after tax increases by 82% to DKK 16.7 million (DKK 9.2 million)
- Return on invested capital was 17.6% (14.7%)
- Operating margin was 8.3% (8.0%).
Expectations for the 2021/22 financial year:
In the annual report for 2020/21, management stated that it expected revenue of the order of DKK 890-930 million and operating profit (EBIT) of the order of DKK 64-67 million.
After the first quarter, expectations are revenue of the order of DKK 930-960 million and operating profit (EBIT) of DKK 67-73 million. This is equivalent to growth of 15-19% in revenue and to an increase of 15-25% in operating profit (EBIT).
Attachment