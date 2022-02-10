INFORMATION REGARDING THE AFARAK GROUP PLC´S WEBSITE

English Finnish

11:45 London, 13:45 Helsinki, 10 February 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)

INFROMATION REGARDING THE AFARAK GROUP PLC´S WEBSITE

Afarak Group Plc´s website has been down since Monday 7 February 2022. The issue with the website relates to a change of service provider and unfortunately there has been an unforeseen delay during the migration process. The Company is handling the situation with utmost urgence in order to return the functionality of the website.

Helsinki, February 10, 2022

AFARAK GROUP PLC



Board of Directors

