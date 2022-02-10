INFORMATION REGARDING THE AFARAK GROUP PLC´S WEBSITE

11:45 London, 13:45 Helsinki, 10 February 2022 - Afarak Group Plc ("Afarak" or "the Company") (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
INFROMATION REGARDING THE AFARAK GROUP PLC´S WEBSITE
Afarak Group Plc´s website has been down since Monday 7 February 2022. The issue with the website relates to a change of service provider and unfortunately there has been an unforeseen delay during the migration process. The Company is handling the situation with utmost urgence in order to return the functionality of the website.
Helsinki, February 10, 2022
AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group Plc
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media