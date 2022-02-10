Generation Bio Promotes Antoinette Paone, M.S., MBA to Chief Operating Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generation Bio Co. (Nasdaq: GBIO), a biotechnology company innovating genetic medicines for people living with rare and prevalent diseases, announced the promotion of Antoinette Paone to chief operating officer (COO). Ms. Paone has served as senior vice president and head of regulatory affairs and quality at Generation Bio since 2018.



“Antoinette has made significant contributions to shaping our strategic direction, and her leadership has also elevated our operational performance,” said Geoff McDonough, M.D., president and chief executive officer of Generation Bio. “Antoinette will now lead operations more broadly, including an integrated CMC, quality, and regulatory team, to deliver the internal GMP capacity to enable our goal of bringing novel medicines to broad populations of people living with genetic diseases.”

Ms. Paone brings over 20 years of pharmaceutical and biotech experience to the role and will be responsible for the coordinated execution of Generation Bio’s good manufacturing practice (GMP) capabilities including chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC), regulatory affairs, quality, supply chain, and operations.

“As we develop our closed-ended DNA constructs and lipid nanoparticle delivery system, it is critical to build GMP manufacturing capabilities to match the scale and breadth of our technology’s potential,” said Ms. Paone. “I’m excited to expand my leadership role to include manufacturing, a core pillar of our platform, and to enable end-to-end integration of our strategy and operations.”

Prior to joining Generation Bio, Ms. Paone provided regulatory leadership at Vertex Pharmaceuticals, where she was vice president and head of North American regulatory affairs strategy and also led the global regulatory affairs CMC department. Ms. Paone held earlier positions in chemical process research and development at Millennium Pharmaceuticals as well as Merck. She earned an MBA from Bentley College, an M.S. in organic chemistry at Yale University and a B.S. in chemistry at Fordham University.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio is innovating genetic medicines to provide durable, redosable treatments for people living with rare and prevalent diseases. The company’s non-viral genetic medicine platform incorporates a novel DNA construct called closed-ended DNA, or ceDNA; a unique cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle delivery system, or ctLNP; and a highly scalable capsid-free manufacturing process that uses proprietary cell-free rapid enzymatic synthesis, or RES, to produce ceDNA. The platform is designed to enable multi-year durability from a single dose, to deliver large genetic payloads, including multiple genes, to specific tissues, and to allow titration and redosing to adjust or extend expression levels in each patient. RES has the potential to expand Generation Bio’s manufacturing scale to hundreds of millions of doses to support its mission to extend the reach of genetic medicine to more people, living with more diseases, around the world.

Forward-Looking Statements

