Solid Biosciences to Participate at the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solid Biosciences Inc. (Nasdaq: SLDB), a life sciences company focused on advancing meaningful therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), today announced that Joel Schneider, PhD, Chief Operating Officer, and Carl Morris, PhD, Chief Scientific Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the SVB Leerink 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 4:20 pm ET.



A live webcast of this fireside chat will be available on the Company’s investor relations website, under the Events page accessible here: https://investors.solidbio.com/news-and-events/events. A replay will be available on the Company's website following the event.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences is a life sciences company focused on advancing transformative treatments to improve the lives of patients living with Duchenne. Disease-focused and founded by a family directly impacted by Duchenne, our mandate is simple yet comprehensive – work to address the disease at its core by correcting the underlying mutation that causes Duchenne with our lead gene therapy candidate, SGT-001, as well as our recently announced next-generation gene therapy candidate, SGT-003. For more information, please visit www.solidbio.com.

