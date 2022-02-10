BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Announces $9.8M Investment in TerraZero Technologies Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG” or the “Company”)(CSE: BIGG; OTCQX: BBKCF; WKN: A2PS9W), owner of Netcoins (Netcoins.ca) (“Netcoins”), the online cryptocurrency brokerage that makes it easy for Canadians to buy, sell, and understand cryptocurrency, and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ) (“BIG”), a leading developer of blockchain technology search, risk-scoring and data analytics solutions, is pleased to announce a strategic investment of CAD $9.8 million in TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“ TerraZero ”) for 14 million common shares, and 2 million warrants. This investment brings BIGG’s total investment in TerraZero to CAD $10 million, and 14,650,000 shares, plus 2 million warrants. Through this investment BIGG now owns ~33% of TerraZero on a fully diluted basis. In connection with the investment into TerraZero, BIGG is entitled to appoint one member to TerraZero’s board of directors; our board nominee is Lance Morginn.



BIGG believes the Metaverse is essential to the future of digital assets. The Metaverse is synonymous with NFTs, ERC-20 smart contracts, digital land, digital products and services, and meta-focused crypto assets. As BIGG continues to build a world class digital asset company, we believe TerraZero is the perfect fit.

TerraZero Technologies' ( terrazero.com ) vision is to Develop, Acquire, and Finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers. They build solutions to further enhance the Metaverse usability for greater community engagement, and to connect the real world to the Metaverse, for the creation of new economies and user experiences that will shape the future of web 3.0.

TerraZero has become one of the premier Metaverse focused businesses globally. Recently featured on CNBC and Bloomberg, TerraZero is building proprietary tools that bridge the real world with the Metaverse, and works with large international companies and brands to assist them as they expand into the Metaverse and embrace this entirely new economy. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) virtual real estate; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure.

Dan Reitzik, TerraZero’s CEO added, “We are thrilled to welcome BIGG as a major shareholder in TerraZero. Mr. Binns and his team support our vision, and with their investment, we can accelerate the launch of our proprietary technologies, and continue the growth of our studio business supporting clients including Atlantic Records, a Fortune 500 beverage brand, and other global brands in their quest to enter the Metaverse economy in a meaningful way. All land, buildings, storefronts, wearables, and just about everything in the Metaverse, is secured as a digital asset NFT on a blockchain. As such the Metaverse is a natural expansion for BIGG Digital Assets.”

Mark Binns, BIGG CEO, remarked, “BIGG is first and foremost a digital assets company - and the Metaverse is becoming central to the digital asset economy. We believe TerraZero will be a global leader and we expect our majority ownership position will deliver outsized returns for our shareholders. With TerraZero, Netcoins, and Blockchain Intelligence Group, we are giving our shareholders access to the best digital asset companies in their respective industries. Mr. Reitzik and his team are highly successful entrepreneurs, with a vision to build a global Metaverse enterprise encompassing proprietary technologies, land ownership, land rental, building and product design, advertising and marketing, and even virtual land mortgages. BIGG will support their vision closely, and we welcome TerraZero with open arms to the BIGG family of digital asset companies.”

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG owns two operating companies: Netcoins ( netcoins.ca ) and Blockchain Intelligence Group ( blockchaingroup.io ).

Netcoins develops brokerage and exchange software to make the purchase and sale of cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on compliance and safety. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via a self-serve crypto brokerage portal at Netcoins.app .

Blockchain Intelligence Group is a global developer of blockchain technology building a secure future. Financial institutions and crypto companies depend on its technology to monitor risk from crypto transactions. Investigators and law enforcement quickly identify and track illicit activity. The crypto forensics technology was designed by investigators for investigators. Blockchain Intelligence Group is trusted globally by leading financial institutions, crypto companies, Fintech, Regtech, law enforcement and regulators.

For more information and to register to BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.biggdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. (“TerraZero”) was founded by cryptocurrency and blockchain pioneer Dan Reitzik. TerraZero is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web 3.0 technology company specializing in the Metaverse space. The Company’s Metaverse agnostic vision is to develop, acquire, and finance the Metaverse’s most promising companies, entrepreneurs, and developers, while creating solutions to further enhance the Metaverse usability for greater community engagement within the Metaverse, and to connect the real world to the Metaverse, for the creation of new economies and user experiences that will shape the future of Web 3.0. TerraZero also owns digital real estate and provides offices and services to those interested in the Metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the Metaverse ecosystem. The Company’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) virtual real estate; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) infrastructure. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption.

Visit TerraZero at www.terrazero.com.

