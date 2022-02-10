Amid Rapid Growth, Veransa Group Hires Kevin Dunlap as President and Chief Operating Officer

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veransa Group, Inc., a leader in transforming green waste into valuable commodities on an industrial scale through vertical integration of waste collection centers and manufacturing facilities, has hired Kevin Dunlap as President and Chief Operating Officer (COO). Dunlap will be integral in Veransa’s rapid growth by driving best practices across the company’s operations, managing integrations of acquisitions and greenfield locations, as well as overseeing the development of compost and other sustainable, beneficial reuse, products.



Dunlap brings 28 years of experience in the environmental services industry, including 17+ years of executive operational leadership in high-growth businesses. Before joining Veransa, he served as Chief Operating Officer at Denali Water Solutions, a leading diversified environmental services company focused on wastewater, water residuals and biosolids products and services, including composting and green waste recycling. Prior to Denali Water Solutions, Dunlap’s experience included roles as Chief Executive Officer at Orège North America Inc. and Vice President of Sales at BCR Environmental Corporation, where he helped to optimize, professionalize, and accelerate growth.

“With our continuing growth and regional expansion, we needed to enlarge our leadership team to continue to provide the best service and highest quality products for our customers. Kevin is a world-class operational and sales leader with experience working for high growth, Environmental, Social, Good Governance (ESG) companies like Veransa,” said Marc Owensby, co-founder and CEO of Veransa Group, Inc. “We are excited to have Kevin join our team and look forward to his continued success.”

“I am excited to join this visionary company to help accelerate Veransa’s growth through continued operational excellence, the seamless integration of complementary acquisitions and continued expansion through greenfield operations,” said Kevin Dunlap.

About Veransa

Veransa specializes in transforming urban wood and yard waste into valuable commodities on an industrial scale. The company vertically integrates green waste collection centers with commodities manufacturing facilities to achieve highest-value use, waste-to-organic commodities production. Veransa aggregates green waste and transforms it, using electrically powered processing equipment, into useful products on an industrial scale, including soil-regenerating, OMRI Listed®, organic compost and blended soils, that are free of biosolids or manure. It also processes wood waste into the feedstock for decorative mulch and renewable energy. Based in the Tampa Bay region of Florida, Veransa is an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) portfolio company of RFE Investment Partners.

About RFE

RFE Investment Partners is a private equity firm focused on making control investments in established small market companies located in the U.S. RFE is a long-standing Connecticut-based firm founded in 1980 with over 40 years of experience investing in the lower middle market. RFE’s investment strategy is to transform its portfolio companies from the lower end of the market to fully professionalized and market leading middle market companies. RFE is currently investing out of Fund IX. For more information, visit www.rfeip.com.