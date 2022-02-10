Looped In on Lupus Nephritis: American Kidney Fund’s Campaign Focuses on Preventing, Detecting and Managing Lupus Nephritis

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Kidney Fund (AKF) today announces its Looped In on Lupus Nephritis campaign, which is aimed at improving diagnosis, awareness and equitable treatment of lupus nephritis. AKF’s campaign provides audience-centric, culturally appropriate information about the causes, symptoms, disease management and available treatments for lupus nephritis. AKF’s campaign has been developed with grant support from GSK.

Lupus nephritis is permanent kidney damage caused by lupus, an autoimmune disease, which many experts believe is caused by a combination of genetic and environmental factors. Nine in 10 people with lupus are women, and the disease is most common among Black women. Black, Hispanic and Asian Americans are also more likely to have lupus nephritis than white Americans.

“Longstanding health disparities and social determinants of health have contributed poor outcomes for marginalized communities in this country. We know that far too many Americans are not getting the comprehensive health care and resources they need to successfully manage kidney disease and its comorbidities, including lupus,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “Our Looped In on Lupus Nephritis campaign has been developed to support Black and other women of color in understanding the impact that lupus can have on their lives and kidneys, and equip them with resources to get the care they deserve.”

With personal accounts and downloadable guides, Looped In on Lupus Nephritis encourages women of color with lupus to understand their risk for lupus nephritis and actions that can be taken to prevent or manage this type of kidney disease. Among the new Looped In on Lupus Nephritis educational resources is an interactive quiz that tests people’s knowledge of lupus nephritis. Throughout 2022, AKF will continue to expand the campaign, including hosting a webinar for people with lupus nephritis and sharing lived experiences of women of color who have lupus nephritis.

“I’ve always been a fighter. I’m the type of person that believes that no is not an option, but at the same time, sometimes fighters get wounds," said Della M., an AKF Ambassador, about her experience living with kidney failure caused by lupus. Della and other lupus nephritis patients will be featured prominently throughout the campaign, including through a video series that will debut in 2022.

“It is critical for people with lupus and their caregivers to understand their risk for lupus nephritis and be engaged in their care,” said Sherrita Dorsey, RN, MSN, FNP, Advocacy & Patient Engagement Lead of GSK. “We are honored to support AKF in helping patients and health care professionals improve the prevention and management of this disease. Reduction of health disparities through community partnership and development of culturally competent educational resources remains a key focus to support improving patient outcomes in the communities who need it most.”

