American Kidney Fund Teams Up with the American Diabetes Association to Increase Awareness of the Intersection of Kidney Disease and Diabetes

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the American Kidney Fund (AKF) is pleased to announce that it is joining forces with the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) to increase awareness and inform communities about the intersection of kidney disease and diabetes, the leading cause of kidney disease in the United States.

Both diabetes and kidney disease continue to grow in the U.S. at alarming rates. Over 38 million Americans have diabetes, while 35.5 million Americans are estimated to have kidney disease, with millions more at risk for these chronic diseases, both of which are among the top 10 leading causes of death in the U.S.

People with diabetes have a higher chance of developing kidney disease. There are no symptoms of kidney disease until later stages; getting screened for kidney disease is the only way to find it in the early stages, when there are ways to slow down kidney damage and stop it from advancing into kidney failure.

"As the leading cause of kidney disease, diabetes must be viewed as an essential area of focus in the kidney community," said LaVarne A. Burton, President and CEO of AKF. "These two conditions are inextricably linked, and AKF is looking forward to working alongside the American Diabetes Association to broaden our reach and help ensure people who are at risk for kidney disease and/or diabetes have the information and resources they need to take care of their kidneys and live healthier lives."

Objectives of this new collaboration include:

Building awareness of the urine albumin-to-creatinine ratio (uACR) test, which is used to detect early kidney damage and is an important test to provide a fuller picture of your kidney health

Improving clinical outcomes of diabetes and kidney disease care management

Expanding education efforts related to kidney disease and diabetes

In working toward these goals, the organizations will team up on educational activities such as webinars, a session during AKF's annual Kidney Action Week® and engaging AKF's Kidney Health Coaches on diabetes education.

"Understanding the connection between diabetes and kidney health is the first step to minimizing kidney complications. Together with the American Kidney Fund, we are advancing kidney care by increasing awareness, expanding self-management education, and empowering people with diabetes to protect their kidney health," said Barbara Eichorst, MS, RD, CDCES, vice president of health care programs at the ADA.

