American Kidney Fund Hosts Third Patient Access Initiative Summit to Address Barriers to Kidney Care and Propose Innovative Solutions

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, members of the kidney community—including patients, policymakers, advocates, health care professionals, industry representatives and innovators—will gather for the American Kidney Fund (AKF)’s third annual Patient Access Initiative (PAI) Summit in Washington, D.C. The initiative and summit are integral to AKF’s commitment to addressing barriers to preventive services and quality treatment and identifying policy solutions that will improve health care access.

This year’s summit will focus on innovation and will highlight new technologies that can strengthen every stage of kidney care, from early detection to post-transplant management. The increasing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in kidney health—specifically how to use AI responsibly to promote equity and achieve better patient outcomes—will also be a focus.

Dr. Katalin Susztak, professor of medicine in the University of Pennsylvania Department of Genetics and co-chair of the Penn/CHOP Kidney Innovation Center, will be the event’s keynote speaker, discussing the work she and her team are doing to develop AI tools and datasets that can help tailor treatments for kidney patients. She will also share her research on genetic and molecular mechanisms that underlie kidney disease. Dr. Susztak, recently elected to the National Academy of Medicine, launched the Transformative Research in Diabetic Neuropathy Consortium, a public-private partnership to understand and treat diabetic kidney disease.

Other sessions at the summit include discussions on advancing innovative practices in prevention, screening and diagnosis for pediatric and adult patients; navigating the federal policy environment; and prioritizing upstream care in kidney disease. U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (D-AL) will also provide opening remarks.

“In order to meaningfully reduce the rates of kidney disease in the United States, we have to prioritize early diagnosis, prevention and proactive management of kidney health,” said LaVarne A. Burton, AKF President and CEO. “Investing in innovation will advance early detection, improve outcomes and reduce disparities in kidney care. Today’s Patient Access Initiative Summit is part of an ongoing, productive collaboration among patients, advocates, health care professionals, industry, innovators and policymakers to build a more equitable kidney health system.”

Attendees at the PAI Summit will receive AKF’s newly published policy roadmap entitled “Stemming the Tide of Kidney Disease,” which was developed with input from stakeholders at last year’s summit who collectively identified challenges to kidney care and health equity and policy solutions. The roadmap presents opportunities for action in five areas: prevention, screening and diagnosis of kidney disease, the connection between kidney disease and cardiovascular disease, the need for comprehensive health care coverage, kidney health education and workforce development.

Approximately 1 in 7 Americans has kidney disease and millions more are at risk. According to a recent study published in The Lancet, chronic kidney disease is now the ninth leading cause of death worldwide. Kidney disease has no cure and is known as a silent killer because it frequently is not detected until the later stages, when symptoms become more noticeable and severe. While damage to the kidneys cannot be reversed, steps can be taken to slow the progression if kidney disease is caught early. More than 815,000 people in the United States are living with kidney failure, the majority of whom must receive dialysis treatments multiple times a week to stay alive.

