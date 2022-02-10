Ford Maverick earns MotorWeek’s 2022 top Drivers’ Choice Award

OWINGS MILLS, MD, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purposeful, modern, and durable, the Ford Maverick compact pickup is the “right vehicle, at the right time,” said MotorWeek Host and Creator John Davis. With its affordability, standard hybrid powertrain, advanced connectivity, and personal use versatility, Ford Maverick is MotorWeek’s 2022 Drivers’ Choice Award winner for “Best of the Year” designation. The announcement was made during a digital ceremony conducted on February 10.

The full slate of awards announced by MotorWeek, now in its 41st season as TV’s and digital media’s original automotive magazine series, reflects the enthusiasm Americans continue to have for cars. The Drivers’ Choice Awards digital ceremony can be viewed at MotorWeek.org/about/press_room/.

The 2022 Drivers’ Choice Award winners also are featured on MotorWeek.org and appear on a special episode of MotorWeek (#4123) airing on public television stations beginning February 12. The episode can also be seen on the series’ cable/satellite partner, MAVTV Motorsports Network.

MotorWeek’s editorial staff evaluated more than 150 cars, trucks, and sports utility vehicles this year. Drivers’ Choice Award winners in 13 consumer-driven categories were chosen based on driving performance, technology, practicality, fuel efficiency, and value for the dollar.

The award program added a “Best EV” category this year in recognition of the electrified trend of the automotive industry and increasing consumer interest in best plug-in choices. The trio of vehicles selected in this category span a broad range of capabilities and prices to address that interest.

MotorWeek’s “Best of the Year”

“Ford Maverick is both obtainable and highly efficient and designed from the start to appeal to a large and varied buyer base,” explained Davis. “The first-ever pickup with a standard hybrid powertrain, even in base 2.5-liter front-wheel-drive form, the 2022 Maverick can tow up to 2,000 pounds or handle up to 1,500 pounds of cargo. That towing capacity rises to 4,000 pounds with the optional 2.0-liter EcoBoost engine and all-wheel drive. With its four-door SuperCrew body style, it’s roomy enough for five passengers, while having enough gravitas to handle both weekend home projects and fun runs without compromises. It truly is an urban adventure vehicle.”

The base model is available in front-wheel drive with a starting price of just under $20,000 before delivery charges. That low entry point makes Maverick an attractive choice to first-time buyers, businesses, and those on a tight budget, Davis said. The price includes a built-in 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a built-in Wi-Fi hotspot, and wireless smartphone charging.

Despite a short 4.5-foot length, multiple tie-down points and the multi-position tailgate allow Maverick’s “flex-bed” to accommodate up to 18 quarter-inch sheets of plywood. The bed also has two 12-volt power points. Ford offers bike racks for outdoor enthusiasts as well as numerous other factory-designed accessories so owners can customize the Maverick for their own needs.

Davis also lauds the truck’s off-road handling. “We found that the Maverick handles steep, ruddy hills and high-speed bumpy areas with ease. The compact size of the truck gives owners a range of operating capabilities without the cumbersome aspects of larger trucks,” he said.

With its standard 2.5-liter hybrid powertrain, the Maverick is almost 40 percent more fuel-efficient than any other pick-up truck on the market. Davis observed that the Maverick even exceeded Ford’s expectations when it comes to miles per gallon (mpg). The ratings from EPA testing have this compact hybrid truck at 42 mpg city, 33 mpg highway, and 37 mpg combined.

The 2022 award was Ford’s second in two years. Ford’s Mustang Mach-E drove home with Best of the Year in 2021.

“Receiving the Drivers' Choice Award for ‘Best of the Year’ reaffirms the overwhelming response we’ve had from Maverick customers and means so much to our team, considering the attention they put into making Maverick affordable, flexible, and fuel-efficient. We’re honored to earn this recognition for the second year in a row after winning with Mach-E last year,” said Samir Raval, Maverick chief engineer.

Chicago Auto Show

While the Drivers’ Choice Awards are announced annually with great fanfare at the Chicago Auto Show, the largest consumer-driven auto show in North America, MotorWeek will take another pause due to the pandemic. “We at MotorWeek salute our colleagues at the Chicago Auto Show, and we look forward to returning next year to announce the 2023 Drivers’ Choice Award winners,” Davis said.

MotorWeek and the 2022 Drivers’ Choice Awards are nationally sponsored by Lucas Oil, TireRack.com, and RockAuto.com.

2022 MotorWeek Drivers’ Choice Award Winners

Best Family Sedan: Honda Civic

Best Luxury Sedan: Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Best Sport Sedan: Cadillac V-Series Blackwing

Best Sport Coupe: Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR 86

Best Performance Car: Porsche 718*

Best Small Utility: Volkswagen Taos

Best Midsize Utility: Nissan Pathfinder

Best Large Utility: Jeep Grand Cherokee L

Best Luxury Utility: Genesis GV80

Best Compact Truck: Ford Maverick

Best Midsize Truck: Nissan Frontier

Best Fullsize Truck: Ford F-Series*

Best EV: Lucid Air; Rivian R1T; and Volkswagen ID4

* Denotes repeat winner from 2021

About MotorWeek

MotorWeek is television’s longest-running and most-respected automotive series. Debuting in 1981, MotorWeek launched a new television genre by becoming the first weekly series to offer consumer-oriented car and truck reviews, do-it-yourself car care tips, and the latest auto industry news.

Produced by Maryland Public Television (MPT), the award-winning series is now in its 41st season. The winner of numerous automotive journalism awards, MotorWeek is a reliable and trusted source of automotive news on television and on the web.

Distributed nationwide and overseas by MPT, MotorWeek airs on 92 percent of PBS stations and can also be seen on cable/satellite on MAVTV. MotorWeek programs are accessible via the PBS Living channel on Prime video, part of Amazon’s streaming subscription service. Program excerpts are available to viewers on the program’s website MotorWeek.org and on its YouTube Channel, youtube.com/MotorWeek. Fans can like MotorWeek on Facebook and also follow the series on Instagram and Twitter.

