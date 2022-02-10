New York, USA, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Landscape Analysis by DelveInsight

For patients with advanced Dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration, also called geographic atrophy (GA), there is currently no FDA-approved therapy. There are, however, several treatments that are currently in clinical trials. Apl-2, Zimura, Oracea, and others are the drug molecules recently being investigated for the treatment of late-stage dry AMD. Strong Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline is anticipated to augment the market.

DelveInsight’s 'Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insight 2021' report provides comprehensive global coverage of available, marketed, and pipeline Dry AMD therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical players working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline analysis depicts a robust space with 45+ active players working to develop 45+ pipeline therapies.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies. Some of the key pharmaceutical players working to develop potential drug candidates to improve the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration treatment landscape include Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Iveric Bio, Mitotech, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Allergo Ophthalmics, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Gemini Therapeutics, Luxa Biotechnology, CHABiotech CO., Ltd, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Belite Bio, Katairo, Cognition Therapeutics, Eye Co Pty Ltd, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), Aviceda Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Ascentage Pharma, OliX Pharmaceutical, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., Biophytis, Eyestem, Eyevensys, SanBio, Beta Therapeutics, MacRegen, Amarna Therapeutics, MeiraGTx, Cognition Therapeutics, Ocugen, Catalyst Biosciences, Endogena Therapeutics, Oculogenex, Clover Therapeutics, Retrotope, Stuart Therapeutics, Surrozen, 4D Pharma, Ocular Therapeutix, and others.

and others. Key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline therapies in various stages of development include ALK-001, Etamsylate, Zimura, Visomitin, Elamipretide, Risuteganib, GT005, GEM1003, RPESC-RPE-4W, MA09-hRPE, CPCB-RPE1, OpRegen, AAVCAGsCD59, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), Remofuscin, CT1812, Fludrocortisone acetate, Complement factor H, AVD-104, KSI-601, Alrizomadlin, OLX301A, MCO-030, BIO-201, Eyecyte-RPE, EYS809, SB 623, BT-2180, Mitia, AMA004, OCU410, IVT CB 2782-PEG, CTX010, CTX020, RT011, 4P-020,Research Programme: Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dAMD), Research programme: regenerative therapeutics, and others.

and others. In July 2021, IVERIC bio announced the early completion of patient enrollment in GATHER2, the Company's second pivotal clinical trial of Zimura® (avacincaptad pegol) in development for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD).

announced the early completion of patient enrollment in GATHER2, the Company's second pivotal clinical trial of in development for the treatment of Geographic Atrophy (GA) secondary to Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). In June 2021 , Ocular Therapeutix and Mosaic Biosciences entered into strategic discovery collaboration targeting the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration. Under the terms of the agreement, Ocular Therapeutix has agreed to fund the research performed under the collaboration and retains all program inventions and associated intellectual property.

, and entered into strategic discovery targeting the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration. Under the terms of the agreement, Ocular Therapeutix has agreed to fund the research performed under the collaboration and retains all program inventions and associated intellectual property. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Fast Track designation to Zimura (avacincaptad pegol), a novel complement C5 inhibitor, in development for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

to (avacincaptad pegol), a novel complement C5 inhibitor, in development for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. In January 2021 Gemini Therapeutics announced that GEM103 , the company’s investigational treatment for dry AMD, had been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA.

announced that , the company’s investigational treatment for dry AMD, had been granted Fast Track designation by the FDA. In September 2020, the US FDA had granted Fast Track designation to GT005 for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration.

the US FDA had granted Fast Track designation to for the treatment of geographic atrophy secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration. In December 2020 , Janssen Pharmaceuticals announced the acquisition of rights to Hemera Biosciences, LLC's investigational gene therapy HMR59, administered as a one-time, outpatient, intravitreal injection to help preserve vision in patients with geographic atrophy, a late-stage and severe form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

, announced the of rights to Hemera Biosciences, LLC's investigational gene therapy HMR59, administered as a one-time, outpatient, intravitreal injection to help preserve vision in patients with geographic atrophy, a late-stage and severe form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD). On January 13, 2022, ONL Therapeutics, announced that it has closed on its second tranche of the Company’s Series B financing. The total proceeds raised in the Series B was $46.9 million upon Achieving ONL1204 Development Milestones. The company is advancing ONL1204 into open-angle glaucoma and GA associated with dry AMD.

Request a sample and discover more about the report offerings @ Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Outlook

The Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration products, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration pipeline landscape.

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Overview

Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD) is a degenerative disease of the ocular-posterior segment's center (the macula lutea) that causes slow degeneration of central vision and severe disability in affected individuals. Clinically, AMD is classified using various methods. One such approach is to categorize the disease as early-stage to late-stage (advanced AMD). Advanced AMD is divided into two types: nonexudative or atrophic AMD (dry AMD) and exudative or neovascular AMD (wet AMD).

Find out more about the disease and recent developments @ Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Assessment

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Drugs

Drug Company Phase MoA RoA Zimura IVERIC bio Phase III Complement C5 inhibitors Intravitreous ALK-001 Alkeus Pharmaceuticals Phase III Antioxidants Oral GT005 Gyroscope Therapeutics Phase II Complement factor I replacements; Gene transference Subretinal Risuteganib Allegro Ophthalmics Phase II Integrin inhibitors Intravitreous GEM103 Gemini Therapeutics Phase II Complement factor H replacements Intravitreous CPCB-RPE1 Regenerative Patch Technologies Phase I/II Pluripotent stem cell therapies Subretinal RPESC RPE 4W Luxa Biotechnology Phase I/II Cell replacements Intraocular Eyecyte RPE Eyestem Preclinical Cell replacements NA OLX301A OliX Pharmaceuticals Preclinical RNA interference NA EYS809 Eyevensys Preclinical Gene transference; Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors Intraocular

Learn more about the novel and emerging Systemic Lupus Erythematosus pipeline therapies @Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Analysis

Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Assessment

The Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration emerging novel therapies segmented by Stage, Product Type, Molecule Type, Mechanism of Action, and Route of Administration.

Scope of the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Product Type: Mono, Combination

Mono, Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III, Pre-registration Therapeutics Assessment By Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapeutics Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous

Oral, Intravenous, Inhalation, Subcutaneous Therapeutics Assessment By Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies Molecule Type : Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules

: Gene therapy, Stem cell therapy, Small molecules Therapeutics Assessment By Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Therapies Mechanism of Action: Complement C5 inhibitors, Complement factor I replacements; Gene transference, Integrin inhibitors, Complement factor H replacements, Pluripotent stem cell therapies, Cell replacements, RNA interference, Gene transference; Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors, Fibroblast growth factor inhibitor, Mitochondrial permeability transition pore inhibitors, Cardiolipin modulators.

Complement C5 inhibitors, Complement factor I replacements; Gene transference, Integrin inhibitors, Complement factor H replacements, Pluripotent stem cell therapies, Cell replacements, RNA interference, Gene transference; Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors, Fibroblast growth factor inhibitor, Mitochondrial permeability transition pore inhibitors, Cardiolipin modulators. Key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Companies : Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Iveric Bio, Mitotech, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Allergo Ophthalmics, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Gemini Therapeutics, Luxa Biotechnology, CHABiotech CO., Ltd, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Belite Bio, Katairo, Cognition Therapeutics, Eye Co Pty Ltd, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), Aviceda Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Ascentage Pharma, OliX Pharmaceutical, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., Biophytis, Eyestem, Eyevensys, SanBio, Beta Therapeutics, MacRegen, Amarna Therapeutics, MeiraGTx, Cognition Therapeutics, Ocugen, Catalyst Biosciences, Endogena Therapeutics, Oculogenex, Clover Therapeutics, Retrotope, Stuart Therapeutics, Surrozen, 4D Pharma, Ocular Therapeutix and others

: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals, Dobecure, Iveric Bio, Mitotech, Stealth BioTherapeutics, Allergo Ophthalmics, Gyroscope Therapeutics, Gemini Therapeutics, Luxa Biotechnology, CHABiotech CO., Ltd, Regenerative Patch Technologies, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Janssen Research & Development, Belite Bio, Katairo, Cognition Therapeutics, Eye Co Pty Ltd, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (AGTC), Aviceda Therapeutics, Kodiak Sciences, Ascentage Pharma, OliX Pharmaceutical, Nanoscope Therapeutics, Inc., Biophytis, Eyestem, Eyevensys, SanBio, Beta Therapeutics, MacRegen, Amarna Therapeutics, MeiraGTx, Cognition Therapeutics, Ocugen, Catalyst Biosciences, Endogena Therapeutics, Oculogenex, Clover Therapeutics, Retrotope, Stuart Therapeutics, Surrozen, 4D Pharma, Ocular Therapeutix and others Key Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Therapies: ALK-001, Etamsylate, Zimura, Visomitin, Elamipretide, Risuteganib, GT005, GEM1003, RPESC-RPE-4W, MA09-hRPE, CPCB-RPE1, OpRegen, AAVCAGsCD59, Tinlarebant (LBS-008), Remofuscin, CT1812, Fludrocortisone acetate, Complement factor H, AVD-104, KSI-601, Alrizomadlin, OLX301A, MCO-030, BIO-201, Eyecyte-RPE, EYS809, SB 623, BT-2180, Mitia, AMA004, OCU410, IVT CB 2782-PEG, CTX010, CTX020, RT011, 4P-020,Research Programme: Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (dAMD), Research programme: regenerative therapeutics and others

Dive deep into rich insights for emerging therapies and assessment, visit @ Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Emerging Therapies

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 2. Executive Summary 3. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration: Overview 4. Pipeline Therapeutics 5. Late Stage Products (Phase III) 5.1. Zimura: IVERIC bio 5.2. ALK-001: Alkeus Pharmaceuticals 6. Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 6.1. GT005: Gyroscope Therapeutics 6.1. GEM103: Gemini Therapeutics 7. Early Stage Products (Phase I/II) 7.1. CPCB-RPE1: Regenerative Patch Technologies 8. Preclinical Stage Products 8.1. OLX301A: OliX Pharmaceuticals 8.2. Eyecyte RPE: Eyestem 9. Therapeutic Assessment 10. Inactive Products 11. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Key Companies 12. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Key Products 13. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration- Unmet Needs 14. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration- Market Drivers and Barriers 15. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration- Future Perspectives and Conclusion 16. Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Analyst Views 17. Appendix 18. About DelveInsight

For further information on the Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration current pipeline therapeutics, reach out @ Dry Age-related Macular Degeneration Ongoing Clinical Trials

Related Reports

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline

"Age Related Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insights, 2022" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Age-Related Macular Degeneration market.

Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) Pipeline

"Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) Pipeline Insights, 2022" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration (Wet AMD) market.

Age-Related Vision Dysfunction Pipeline

“Age-Related Vision Dysfunction Pipeline Insight, 2022" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Age-Related Vision Dysfunction market.

Juvenile Macular Degeneration (Stargardt Disease) Pipeline

"Juvenile Macular Degeneration (Stargardt Disease) Pipeline Insights, 2022" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Juvenile Macular Degeneration (Stargardt Disease) market.

Dim or Night Vision Disturbances (DLD) Pipeline

"Dim or Night Vision Disturbances (DLD) Pipeline Insight, 2022" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Dim or Night Vision Disturbances (DLD) market.

Wet Macular Degeneration Pipeline

"Wet Macular Degeneration Pipeline Insights, 2022" report by DelveInsight outlays comprehensive insights of present clinical development scenario and growth prospects across the Wet Macular Degeneration market.

Latest Healthcare Blogs

Most Promising Applications of AI In the Healthcare

Widespread Usage of HPV Vaccines Reduces Cervical Cancers and Precancers

Major Drugs Decision for Cardiovascular Diseases to Watch Through 2022

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.



For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News