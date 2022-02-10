Appalachian Regional Commission to Launch Virtual “Roadshow” Series to Showcase Impact of Strategic Investments in Appalachian Communities

Washington, D.C., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the reveal of its new 2022-2026 strategic plan, “Appalachia Envisioned,” the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) will embark on a virtual event series to highlight how ARC’s investments are transforming Appalachian communities in each of its 13 states. The virtual event series (titled the Appalachia Envisioned Roadshow) will showcase the voices and experiences of Appalachian communities leveraging ARC grant funding to strengthen and fuel economic growth in the region.

Each roadshow event will spotlight one of ARC’s five strategic investment priorities and feature voices of governors, community members, and economic development professionals from ARC partner states. Stop 1: Building Workforce Ecosystems in Maryland, New York and Pennsylvania, the first event of the series, will take place on Tuesday, March 1 from 9:30-11:30 am EST. ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin will facilitate an engaging discussion with ARC States’ Co-Chair Governor Larry Hogan of Maryland on the challenges and successes in creating and expanding workforce ecosystems in his state. Community members will also participate in a panel to share their experiences from the frontlines of bringing ARC’s investment priority of building workforce ecosystems to life.

“The future of Appalachia is bright because of the individuals in the region actively engaged in efforts to strengthen and elevate their communities each day,” said ARC Federal Co-Chair Gayle Manchin. “The Appalachia Envisioned Roadshow is a five-part virtual event series, which will spotlight the voices and experiences of leaders and communities in all 13 states, while facilitating conversations about resilience, innovation, sustainability, and equity through the lens of ARC’s new strategic plan. I look forward to kicking off the series with our partners in Maryland, Pennsylvania, and New York, as well as collaborating with additional state partners for future events.”

“Each day, communities across Appalachia are transformed through investments made by the ARC,” said ARC States’ Co-Chair Governor Larry Hogan. “There is no better way to further amplify and strengthen our mission than to spotlight the success stories of leaders and communities throughout the region.”

Dates and times are forthcoming for the remaining four roadshow events, which will focus on the following ARC strategic investment priorities:

Building Appalachian Businesses

Building Appalachia’s Infrastructure

Building Regional Culture and Tourism

Building Community Leaders and Capacity

About the Appalachian Regional Commission

The Appalachian Regional Commission is an economic development agency of the federal government and 13 state governments focusing on 423 counties across the Appalachian Region. ARC’s mission is to innovate, partner, and invest to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia to help the Region achieve socioeconomic parity with the nation.

