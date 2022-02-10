PhenixFIN Corporation Announces Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PhenixFIN Corporation (NASDAQ: PFX) (the "Company"), a publicly traded business development company, today announced its financial results for the fiscal first quarter of 2022.



Highlights

During the first quarter, total investment income of $3.1 million; net investment income of $0.2 million

Net asset value (NAV) of $148.5 million, or $58.99 per share as of December 31, 2021 vs. $57.08 per share as of September 30, 2021

NAV per share has increased 11.4% over the twelve month period ended December 31, 2021 (since internalization)

For the full calendar year, operating expenses declined 44% compared to the preceding twelve months

Weighted average yield to maturity of 8.78% on debt investments

Issued $57.5 million in aggregate principal amount of 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 (NASDAQ: PFXNZ)

Subsequent Events:



On February 9, 2022, the Board approved the expansion of the current repurchase program from $15 million to $25 million. Since announcing the plan on January 11, 2021 through February 8, 2022, the Company has repurchased 219,964 shares at an aggregate price of $8.7 million (8.08% of shares outstanding as of plan inception).



David Lorber, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated:

“After our first year as an internally managed BDC we have successfully repositioned a significant portion of the portfolio and reduced our cost structure. For the first twelve months of being an internally managed BDC, our operating expenses decreased by 44% as compared to the preceding twelve month period, from $12.5 million to $6.9 million. In addition, we launched FlexFIN, an operating company owned in partnership with Kwiat/Fred Leighton, generating attractive returns.”

Since our internalization on January 1, 2021, we have monetized 15 positions totaling $116.2 million and deployed capital into 21 new investments and 6 add on investments, aggregating $135.6 million.

Selected First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, investment income totaled $3.1 million, of which $2.6 million was attributable to portfolio interest and dividend income and $0.5 million was attributable to fee and other income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, total net expenses were $2.9 million and total net investment income was $0.2 million

For the quarter ended December 31, 2021, the Company recorded a net realized gain of $15.2 million and net change in unrealized depreciation of $10.3 million.

Portfolio and Investment Activities

As of December 31, 2021, the fair value of the Company's investment portfolio totaled $175.4 million and consisted of 42 portfolio companies.

As of December 31, 2021, the Company had 6 portfolio company investments on non-accrual status with a fair market value of $10.4 million.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

At December 31, 2021, the Company had $59.4 million in cash and $55.2 million and $22.4 million outstanding in aggregate principal amount of its 5.25% unsecured notes due 2028 and 6.125% unsecured notes due 2023, respectively.

ABOUT PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

PhenixFIN Corporation is a non-diversified, internally managed closed-end management investment company incorporated in Delaware that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. We completed our initial public offering and commenced operations on January 20, 2011. The Company has elected, and intends to qualify annually, to be treated, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended. Effective January 1, 2021, the Company operates under an internalized management structure.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT AND OTHER DISCLOSURES

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements. Such forward-looking statements reflect current views with respect to future events and financial performance, and the Company may make related oral forward-looking statements on or following the date hereof. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, including among other things, PhenixFIN’s ability to deliver value to shareholders, reduce operating expenses for a sustainable period of time, implement its investment objective, capitalize on investment opportunities, execute successfully its share repurchase program and perform well and operate effectively under an internalized management structure, FlexFIN’s ability to perform effectively and generate attractive returns and other factors that are enumerated in the Company’s periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. PhenixFIN Corporation disclaims and does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement in this press release.

Past performance is not a guarantee of future results. The press release contains unaudited financial results. For ease of review, we have excluded the word "approximately" when rounding the results. This press release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to sell shares of PhenixFIN Corporation’s common stock. There can be no assurance that PhenixFIN Corporation will achieve its investment objective.

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Assets and Liabilities

December 31,

2021

(Unaudited) September 30,

2021 Assets: Investments at fair value Non-controlled, non-affiliated investments (amortized cost of $128,348,470 and $92,214,167, respectively) $ 120,418,943 $ 84,152,678 Affiliated investments (amortized cost of $46,411,711 and $75,963,427, respectively) 17,569,686 57,595,245 Controlled investments (amortized cost of $66,991,021 and $39,490,097, respectively) 37,410,426 9,891,860 Total Investments at fair value 175,399,055 151,639,783 Cash and cash equivalents 59,380,000 69,433,256 Receivables: Paydown receivable 3,885,645 292,015 Interest receivable 533,347 371,576 Dividends receivable 220,459 81,211 Due from Affiliate 137 - Fees receivable - 1,872,700 Other receivable 1,293 - Other assets 1,242,845 1,401,746 Total Assets $ 240,662,781 $ 225,092,287 Liabilities: Notes payable (net of debt issuance costs of $2,380,843 and $412,795, respectively) $ 77,640,957 $ 77,434,005 Interest and fees payable 385,729 - Deferred revenue 386,156 - Due to broker 12,089,033 1,586,000 Due to affiliates - 280,323 Administrator expenses payable 127,965 67,920 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 922,416 1,416,524 Other liabilities 613,534 613,534 Total Liabilities 92,165,790 81,398,306 Commitments and Contingencies Net Assets: Common Shares, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; 2,723,709 shares issued; 2,517,221 common shares outstanding 2,517 2,517 Capital in excess of par value 688,866,642 688,866,642 Total distributable earnings (loss) (540,372,168 ) (545,175,178 ) Total Net Assets $ 148,496,991 $ 143,693,981 Total Liabilities and Net Assets $ 240,662,781 $ 225,092,287 Net Asset Value Per Common Share $ 58.99 $ 57.08

PHENIXFIN CORPORATION

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)