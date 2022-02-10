Solar Alliance shareholders approve all resolutions at Annual General Meeting

TORONTO and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTCQB: SAENF) is pleased to announce the results of its Annual and Special General Meeting today.



A total of 101,873,553 million shares, representing approximately 37.05% of the Corporation’s issued and outstanding shares, were voted in connection with the meeting. The Corporation is pleased to announce that all resolutions put forward to shareholders in the Corporation’s management information circular (“Circular”) dated December 31, 2021, were overwhelmingly approved, including:

(i) the shareholders voted in favour of appointing the nominees set forth in the Circular of Michael Clark, Ken Stadlin, Anton Shihoff, Robert Miller and Brian Timmons to serve as Directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

(ii) Smythe LLP was reappointed as auditors of the Company; and,

(iii) the Company’s rolling 10% stock option plan was approved.

“I would like to thank shareholders for their continued support. The last year has been transformative for Solar Alliance. Fundamentally, we are stronger than ever, and we are growing our business in two key areas: first, the organic growth of the size and number of solar projects we build for third party commercial and utility customers and second, entering the project ownership sector in order to provide a long-term, stable revenue stream for the company. We continue to build a stable, growing company that is well positioned to take advantage of the current global shift to renewable energy.”

Myke Clark, CEO





For more information:





Solar Alliance Sales

(865) 309-4674

info@solaralliance.com



Investor Relations

Myke Clark, CEO

416-848-7744

mclark@solaralliance.com





About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (www.solaralliance.com)

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in Tennessee, Kentucky, North/South Carolina and Illinois and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of renewable energy projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."