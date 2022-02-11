Aurora Mobile Wins the 2021 Trusted Brand of Digital Services Award

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ: JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading mobile developer service provider in China, today announced that the Company received the award for the Trusted Brand of Digital Services in 2021. Organized by the China Information and Communication Industry Development Forum 2021, the award ceremony was held in Beijing recently. The forum was hosted by the China Association of Communication Enterprises and sponsored by Posts & Telecom Press Co., Ltd., the News and Publicity Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, and Beijing ICT Media Co., Ltd.



At the forum, hot topics in technology and business development concerning the Information and communication industries were discussed through a series of technical exchanges, case study presentations and new product releases. These discussions highlighted the importance of resource integration with key stakeholders such as governments, industries, universities, research institutions and enterprises. The forum provided a much needed opportunity for experts to share ideas and directions on future digital developments and promoted the cooperation of leading enterprises.

The Trusted Brand of Digital Services in 2021 Award that the Company received demonstrates the industry-wide acclaim and trust that Aurora Mobile commands for its robust innovative capabilities and high-quality products and services. As a leading mobile developer service provider in China, Aurora Mobile has launched a series of cutting-edge products including push notifications, one-click verification, instant messaging, AI-driven statistics and analytics, traffic monetization ("JG Alliance"), JG VaaS, JG UMS and other industry-leading services. The Company continues to iterate and enrich its product offerings to help developers and enterprises stay ahead of digital trends and transformation and improve digital marketing in fast-growing businesses.

Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded into market intelligence and financial risk management. These AI-driven solutions continue to empower various industries to optimize decision-making, increase business vitality, strengthen innovation, and improve operational and marketing efficiency while reducing costs through operating intelligence. As of September 2021, Aurora Mobile provided software development kits (SDKs) to over 1.79 million apps with 55.4 billion SDK installations that reach a monthly active user base of 1.44 billion unique devices.

Going forward, Aurora Mobile will continue its mission to lead the innovation for mobile development and increase investments in products that help customers with operating intelligence and more efficient digital transformation services.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and app traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, and financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

