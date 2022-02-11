RedRoute Raises $6.5 Million in Seed Funding

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedRoute , a pioneer of great voice-based customer service experiences and conversational AI, today announced it has secured seed funding of $6.5 million led by Bullpen Capital and ScOp Venture Capital. The company will use the funds to grow its team and accelerate leadership in the fast-emerging $300 billion customer service automation space.



"The real underlying problem in customer service is capacity, there’s too many requests for too few reps,” said Brian Schiff, RedRoute CEO and co-founder. “In a practical sense our automation tool expands the workforce by 50%, and the results are paradigm-shifting.”

When you call a RedRoute customer, you are immediately greeted with an Alexa-like experience that will help you quickly resolve simple requests, transferring complex situations with all relevant context to readily available live agents. While some enterprises have implemented automation, the traditional high cost and intensive delivery model have slowed adoption and contained it to large organizations. RedRoute’s solution takes as little as 30 minutes to set up and delivers immediate results, with customers on average automating 50% of all support calls on day one.

The company offers zero upfront costs and risk-free performance-based pricing — an industry first. The solution is pre-integrated with industry-leading third-party contact center, CRM and vertical solution platforms such as Shopify, Salesforce, Magento, Genesys, Talkdesk, Aircall, Five9, Gorgias, Kustomer, Zendesk, and more.

This level of impact and relative ease to achieve it has spurred strong adoption and word-of-mouth growth across industries like transportation and e-commerce. Cutting edge brands like Brooklinen, UNTUCKit, and Pair Eyewear, as well as enterprise innovators like GNC have been quick to adopt the service.

The funding round was led by ScOp Venture Capital and Bullpen Capital, with participation from an impressive collection of angels that are founders and executives from CX leaders including Attentive, Ada, and more.

“We invested in RedRoute because the company is at the forefront of a massive shift in online commerce,” said Eric Wiesen, general partner with Bullpen Capital. “The move to automated voice agents is a wave that will improve customer interactions for virtually every consumer.”

“RedRoute is the right company at the right time,” said Kevin O’Connor, managing partner at ScOp Venture Capital. O’Connor, who founded and built DoubleClick before its acquisition by Google, more recently served as a senior executive on the Alexa team at Amazon. “Customer service is an obvious application of Voice AI, and RedRoute is bringing it to market in a highly compelling and scalable way.”

Schiff co-founded RedRoute with CRO Sam Krut and CTO Jacob Cooper when undergraduates at Cornell University. In 2015, the trio launched a social transportation app before pivoting the business in 2017 as they saw the voice era beginning to take shape.

About RedRoute

RedRoute enables brands to deliver high quality customer service over the phone. Powered by cutting edge voice AI, RedRoute offers instant 24/7 support to callers through an Alexa-like experience, removing hold times and freeing agents to solve only complex calls. RedRoute takes as little as 30 minutes to implement and produces immediate results, with customers on average automating 50% of all support calls on day one. Leading brands of all sizes, across industries and around the globe use RedRoute today. Learn more at RedRoute.com .

About ScOp Venture Capital

We help people scale opportunities. ScOp stands for scalable opportunities. You’ve created an opportunity by solving an important problem for your customers. Now, you want to scale your organization but you need capital and insightful advice. ScOp Venture Capital can help take your company to the next level — up and to the right.