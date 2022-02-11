21Shares Appoints New U.S. Sales Team to Match Growing Investor Demand





February 11, 2022 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the appointment of three new senior sales leaders to extend its U.S. footprint amidst growing investor appetite for crypto solutions.

Kayle Watson, the new U.S. Head of Sales, is joined by other strategic new hires Aram Babikian, U.S. Head of West Coast and Latin America Business Development, and Ches Snider, U.S. Head of Research Sales. The standout team brings decades of experience from top financial services firms including BlackRock, Guggenheim Securities, Bear Stearns, Goldman Sachs, and more.

In his new leadership role, Kayle is responsible for developing a sales distribution plan and building the teams for the institutional and retail investing landscape across North America. He spent the last eight years as a senior member of BlackRock's iShares ETF business, where he was responsible for driving institutional acceptance and use of ETFs. Previously, he worked at Guggenheim Securities and Bear Stearns. Prior to the financial services industry, Kayle served as a U.S. Naval Officer for nearly a decade including time as a member of the U.S. Navy SEALs.



Aram will focus on developing 21Shares’ market share in the U.S. West Coast and Latin America. As an accomplished financial services professional, Aram brings 16+ years of experience in business development, sales, partner success, trading and portfolio management, product development, and operations. Most recently Aram held senior sales and portfolio management roles at Direxion, with an emphasis on ETF solutions. Prior to Direxion, Aram worked for Goldman Sachs.

Ches, a CFA, will manage U.S. research and sales distribution for institutional and retail investment channels. For the past 8 years, Ches marketed and distributed for Harborside Group with a focus on mutual funds and separately managed account sales across the U.S. market, which included the wirehouse, regional, independent, and registered investment advisor (RIA) channels. Prior to that, he distributed idea-driven equity research to long-only, institutional asset managers and long-short hedge funds for 10 years. He began his career in finance as a listed equity block trader for Bear Stearns, and previously served in the U.S. Navy.

Hany Rashwan, CEO and co-founder of 21Shares said, “Our new U.S. sales team strengthens our ability to serve as a bridge for investors into the crypto market, as more people globally seek exposure to crypto.”



In addition to the U.S. sales team’s growth, this year 21Shares is adding 100-200 employees in mission-critical areas of institutional investing, digital assets, research, and more.



As of January 2022, 21Shares manages more than $2+ billion in 26 cryptocurrency ETPs and 100+ listings, including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, 4 Crypto Index Baskets, and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Solana). Its products are listed on 10 regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.



Press Contact

Paulo Germann

press@21shares.com



About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com



. Disclaimer



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG or 21Shares US LLC. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus. The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which this information relates have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States.

# # #

February 7, 2022 – 21Shares AG (“21Shares”), the world’s largest issuer of cryptocurrency ETPs, today announced the listing of 3 ETPs on Euronext Paris and Amsterdam with Chainlink, Terra, and Uniswap respectively as the underlying assets.



21Shares Chainlink ETP: Chainlink is among the most sophisticated oracle networks in the world that enables smart contracts to create efficient blockchains for real-time data and computation. Its use cases include decentralized financial infrastructure, insurance products, NFTs, and gaming applications.

Euronext Amsterdam, Ticker: ALINK NA, ISIN: CH100083471, Currency: USD

Euronext Paris, Ticker: ALINK FP, ISIN: CH100083471, Currency: EURO

21Shares Terra ETP: Terra is the world's second-largest ecosystem after Ethereum, with $18.8B in total value locked (TVL). Its ecosystem includes decentralized financial infrastructure, financial tools, and NFT solutions. The most important innovation in the ecosystem is the Anchor protocol, which generates very attractive yields for investors with borrowing and lending solutions.

Euronext Amsterdam, Ticker: LUNA FP, ISIN: CH1145931015, Currency: USD

Euronext Paris, Ticker: LUNA FP, ISIN: CH1145931015, Currency: EUR

21Shares Uniswap ’s ETP: Uniswap advanced protocol delivers liquidity and trading for tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. Its ecosystem has integrated 300+ tools and applications, with a trading volume of $785B+, which is among the largest in the industry.

Euronext Amsterdam, Ticker: AUNI NA, ISIN: CH1135202096, Currency; USD

Euronext Paris, Ticker: AUNI FP, ISIN: CH1135202096, Currency: EURO

Hany Rashwan, CEO and co-founder of 21Shares said, “Today’s launch increases accessibility for investors and allows them to easily be part of the unique, innovative, and fast-growing crypto ecosystem. This is another exciting addition for us as we continue to expand our massive product suite.”

As of February 2022, 21Shares manages more than $2+ billion in 26 cryptocurrency ETPs including the world’s only ETPs tracking Binance, 4 Crypto Index Baskets, and two ETPs with investor staking rewards (Tezos and Solana). Its products are listed on 10 regulated European and Swiss trading exchanges.



Press Contact

Paulo Germann

press@21shares.com



About 21Shares

21Shares takes innovation to the next level with the largest suite of cryptocurrency exchange-traded products (ETPs) in the world. In 2018 it pioneered the world’s first cryptocurrency index listing on the SIX Swiss Exchange, and it continues powering its cryptocurrency franchise with cutting-edge research and groundbreaking approaches to product strategy. 21Shares aims to provide all investors with an easy, secure, and regulated way to buy, sell, and short cryptocurrency through existing bank and brokerage accounts. The 21Shares issuance platform, Onyx, is used by both 21Shares and third parties to issue and operate cryptocurrency ETPs around the world. For more information, please visit www.21shares.com .



Disclaimer



This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever in any jurisdiction. This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus. This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful. This document does not constitute an offer of securities to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase in or into the United States, Canada, Australia, or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order"); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"); or (iv) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (v) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The Securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents. In any EEA Member State (other than the France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Lichtenstein) that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129, together with any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the "Prospectus Regulation") this communication is only addressed to and is only directed at qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. Exclusively for potential investors in France, Germany, Italy, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Liechtenstein the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com. The approval of the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the 2021 Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities.

# # #



