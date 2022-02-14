HUMBL Suspends BLOCK ETX Subscription Products

San Diego, CA, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCQB:HMBL) has announced the suspension of its BLOCK ETX subscription products. HUMBL Financial customers are not required to take any action. All subscriptions will be automatically canceled by 5:00 p.m. EST on February 18, 2022. Additionally, monthly subscription fees for January and February 2022 will be refunded.



“We do not believe that our non-custodial, algorithmically driven, software-as-a-service BLOCK ETX subscription products are securities, nor that the underlying digital assets are securities,” said HUMBL CEO, Brian Foote. “However, after additional dialogue with the SEC surrounding our S-1 filing, we’ve determined this is the best path forward in the approval process.”

In the meantime, HUMBL Financial will continue working on future product lines that have greater levels of potential licensing and regulatory clarity.

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a Web 3, consumer blockchain platform with both consumer and commercial divisions.

