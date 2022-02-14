Startup Investing: Regulation A+ Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced today that the presentations from the February 10th Reg A+ Pre-IPO Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.
|Presentation
|Keynote Presentation: Equity Crowdfunding Goes Mainstream
Darren Marble, Executive Producer, Going Public
Etan Butler, Chairman, Dalmore Group LLC
|Hammitt, Inc.
|Consumer Goods/ Premium Handbags
|NGT Academy
|Education/Cyber Security
|Graze Mowing
|Technology/Autonomous Lawnmower
|Mystic Holding Inc.
|(OTCQX: MSTH) Cannabis/Cultivation, Production, Retail
|Med-X, Inc.
|Consumer Goods/All-natural Solutions for Health & Wellness
|Aptera Motors
|Automotive/Solar Electric Vehicles
|Traccom Inc.
|Technology/Remote Patient Monitoring and Asset Tracking Devices
|GolfSuites Inc.
|Entertainment/Golf Entertainment Centers
|Miso Robotics, Inc.
|Technology/Robotic Kitchen Assistant
|Phoenix Capital Group
|Financial Services/Mineral & Property Rights Income
|reAlpha
|Real Estate/Short-Term Rental Properties
|Piestro, Inc.
|Technology/Robotic Pizza Kitchen
