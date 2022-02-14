Startup Investing: Regulation A+ Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, announced today that the presentations from the February 10th Reg A+ Pre-IPO Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.

Presentation
Keynote Presentation: Equity Crowdfunding Goes Mainstream

      Darren Marble, Executive Producer, Going Public

      Etan Butler, Chairman, Dalmore Group LLC
Hammitt, Inc.Consumer Goods/ Premium Handbags
NGT Academy                Education/Cyber Security
Graze MowingTechnology/Autonomous Lawnmower
Mystic Holding Inc.(OTCQX: MSTH) Cannabis/Cultivation, Production, Retail
Med-X, Inc.Consumer Goods/All-natural Solutions for Health & Wellness
Aptera MotorsAutomotive/Solar Electric Vehicles
Traccom Inc.Technology/Remote Patient Monitoring and Asset Tracking Devices
GolfSuites Inc.Entertainment/Golf Entertainment Centers
Miso Robotics, Inc.Technology/Robotic Kitchen Assistant
Phoenix Capital GroupFinancial Services/Mineral & Property Rights Income
reAlphaReal Estate/Short-Term Rental Properties
Piestro, Inc.Technology/Robotic Pizza Kitchen

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

