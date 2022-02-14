Mowi’s announced intention to launch a voluntary offer for NTS ASA will not be executed

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND, HONG KONG, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL



With reference to the stock exchange announcement dated 24 January 2022. Mowi’s announced intention to launch a voluntary offer to acquire all outstanding shares in NTS ASA will not be executed as the conditions no longer are satisfied.





This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.