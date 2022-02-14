Jostens Selected as Approved Supplier for Barnes & Noble College

Minneapolis, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jostens, the nation’s leading provider of custom class jewelry, graduation products and yearbooks, serving the K-12 and college education markets is honored to be to be chosen by Barnes & Noble College (BNC), a Barnes & Noble Education company (NYSE:BNED), to be a new partner and provider in the Barnes & Noble College portfolio of companies.

“We are excited to partner with Jostens to expand and grow our graduation and celebration offerings,” said Celeste Risimini-Johnson, Chief Merchandising Officer, Barnes & Noble College. “Through this partnership, we will be able to provide best in class products to our campus partners and develop future opportunities to expand the business.”

As the leading storyteller of traditions, Jostens believes in creating unique experiences that help students and families to participate in, celebrate and memorialize their once in a lifetime experiences.

“Jostens is honored to partner with BNC in order to recognize life’s most important moments,” said Chris Poitras, Vice President and General Manager of the company’s College division. “Through this partnership, we’ll be able to inspire the creation and celebration of even more achievements.”

About Barnes & Noble Education, Inc.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE: BNED) is a leading solutions provider for the education industry, driving affordability, access and achievement at hundreds of academic institutions nationwide and ensuring millions of students are equipped for success in the classroom and beyond. Through its family of brands, BNED offers campus retail services and academic solutions, a digital direct-to-student learning ecosystem, unparalleled best-in-class assortment of school apparel through a strategic alliance with Fanatics and Lids, wholesale capabilities and more. BNED is a company serving all who work to elevate their lives through education, supporting students, faculty and institutions as they make tomorrow a better, more inclusive and smarter world. For more information, visit www.bned.com.

About Jostens

Jostens is a trusted partner in the academic and achievement channel providing products, programs and services that help its customers celebrate moments that matter. The company’s products and include yearbooks, graduation products, publications, jewelry and consumer goods that serve the K-12 educational, college and professional sports segments. Founded in 1897 and based in Minneapolis, Minn., Jostens is owned by Platinum Equity and can be found online at www.jostens.com.