NFM Lending Adds Elevate Home Loans Division to Family of Lenders, Names Mike Bowen Division President

Linthicum, MD, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The NFM Family of Lenders is excited to announce the addition of 25-year mortgage industry veteran Mike Bowen to the team. Bowen is operating under the moniker of Elevate Home Loans, adding to the distinguished group of divisions that have propelled the company to national prominence.

While he's been recognized many times for being in the Top 1% of mortgage originators in the United States, his real passion lies in growing people. "I'm so thankful for the opportunity to join the NFM Family of Lenders under the banner of Elevate Home Loans," said Bowen. "I have been paying close attention to NFM for many years and feel honored to be a part of their growing success story. Under the leadership of NFM, I have no doubt our team will thrive and continue to grow our footprint in the Colorado market and beyond."

NFM President Jan Ozga said, "Mike is a genuine diamond. His leadership, production, and passion for helping others are the crucial, key ingredients shared by all our division leaders. We feel very fortunate to add another industry leader to this growing segment of our business.”

The division’s goal is to continue to provide the same commitment and dedication to borrowers, ranging from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers looking for their next home, a second home, or investment properties.

Elevate Home Loans is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

About Elevate Home Loans

Elevate Home Loans is a new division of NFM Lending, a national mortgage lending company currently licensed in 48 states in the U.S. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community.

For more information, please contact:

Mike Bowen

Division President / Branch Manager

NMLS# 398339

9200 E. Mineral Ave.

Englewood, CO 80112

720-734-2809

mbowen@elevatehl.com

https://elevatehomeloans.com/loanoriginator/mike-bowen





Attachment