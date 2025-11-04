Jennifer Birnbach Joins NFM Lending as Loan Originator

Linthicum, MD, Nov. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is pleased to welcome Jennifer Birnbach as a Loan Originator in Middletown, CT, where she will focus on expanding NFM Lending's flexible and powerful lending platform to better serve community families with exceptional customer service. NFM Lending offers Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and many other home loan options to fit every borrower's needs.

"I'm thrilled to join NFM Lending, where I have made it my mission to help homebuyers find mortgage solutions that truly support their long-term goals,” remarked Birnbach. “With the backing of a team that shares my commitment to service and integrity, I look forward to guiding clients through every step of the lending process with clarity, care, and confidence. Together, we'll make the path to homeownership smooth and personalized."

"Jennifer brings an infectious energy and enthusiasm to her work, paired with exceptional organizational skills and communication - qualities that contributed to her early success as a manager in the hospitality industry," said NFM Branch Manager in Connecticut, Jeneen Hupfer. “We are excited to watch her thrive and make a significant impact as a mortgage professional at NFM Lending."

Birnbach is committed to creating an excellent experience for all borrowers, from first-time homebuyers to seasoned buyers seeking their next home or investment property. The branch is currently seeking qualified Mortgage Loan Originators for full and part-time positions.

Contact information:

Jennifer Birnbach

Loan Originator

NMLS# 2588143

516-451-7993

jbirnbach@nfmlending.com

366-386 Main Street, 4th & 5th Floor, Office #415

Middletown, CT 06457





About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.