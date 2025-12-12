NFM Lending Recognized as a 2025 Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun

Linthicum, MD, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LINTHICUM, MD—December 9, 2025 - NFM Lending and its Family of Lenders are proud to announce that they have been awarded a 2025 Top Workplaces honor by the Baltimore Sun—marking the 14th consecutive year the company has received this prestigious recognition. The award is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a confidential, third-party survey administered by Energage, LLC, a leading employee engagement technology partner.

Earning a Top Workplaces award is a badge of honor for companies, especially because it comes authentically from their employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “That's something to be proud of. In today's market, leaders must ensure employees have a voice and are heard. That's paramount. Top Workplaces do this, and it pays dividends.”

The survey uniquely measures several aspects of employee experience, including feeling Respected & Supported, Enabled to Grow, and Empowered to Execute, among others. The results reflect the voices of NFM Lending’s dedicated team members and their commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive, and empowering workplace culture.

Bob Tyson, President and COO of NFM Lending, expressed his gratitude for the honor: “It is truly an honor to be recognized as a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun for the 14th year in a row. This award is a direct reflection of our incredible employees, who make NFM Lending such a special place to work. Their dedication to creating an atmosphere where everyone feels welcome, important, and part of the team is what sets us apart. Our people are the heart of our organization, and this recognition belongs to them.”

NFM Lending remains committed to supporting its employees’ growth and well-being, and to maintaining a workplace where every team member feels valued and empowered.

For more information about NFM Lending, please visit www.nfmlending.com, like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram. For more information about career opportunities, please visit nfmlending.com/careers.

About The NFM Family of Lenders

NFM Lending is a national mortgage lending company licensed in 49 states and the District of Columbia. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies include Main Street Home Loans, Bluprint Home Loans, Element Home Loans, Creator Collective, and Homespire Home Loans. The company is dedicated to helping clients achieve their homeownership goals while fostering a supportive and dynamic work environment for all employees.

Media Contact: 888-233-0092