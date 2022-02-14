International Money Express, Inc. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings

MIAMI, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (the “Company”), will release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 earnings before the start of trading on Monday, March 7, 2022. Management will host a conference call on March 7, 2022, at 9:00 am ET to discuss the Company’s financial and operating results. The conference call can be accessed as follows:



by dialing 1-877-423-9813 (domestic) or 1-201-689-8573 (international) and requesting the International Money Express Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call; or

via webcast at https://investors.intermexonline.com/news-events/events

An audio replay of the conference call will be available from approximately 12:00 pm ET on March 7, 2022, until 11:59 pm ET on March 21, 2022, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international), and providing the passcode 13727171 or by accessing Intermex’s website at https://investors.intermexonline.com/.

The Company will also host an Investor Day at the Nasdaq MarketSite located in Times Square in New York City starting at 2:00 pm ET Monday, March 7, 2022. Management will provide an update on the strategic direction of the Company, with insights into specific business areas and opportunities. Additional details will be provided upon registration.

The in-person meeting will be open to institutional investors and research analysts. A live stream of the event and supporting materials will be made available for online participants. To register for the in-person event, contact Laurie Berman of PondelWilkinson at lberman@pondel.com or 310-279-5980.

About International Money Express, Inc.

Founded in 1994, International Money Express applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States and Canada to 17 countries in Latin America, including Mexico and Guatemala, eight countries in Africa, and two countries in Asia. The Company provides the digital movement of money through a network of agent retailers in the United States and Canada; through Company-operated stores; digitally online through a mobile app; and via the Company’s website. Transactions are executed and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations in Latin America, Africa, and Asia. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, and Guatemala City, Guatemala. For more information, visit www.intermexonline.com. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

Investor Relations:

Mike Gallentine

Vice President of Investor Relations

tel: 305-671-8005

mgallentine@intermexusa.com