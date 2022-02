English French

Paris, February 15th, 2022

LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton announces the availability of its 2021 audited consolidated financial statements.

The French version of this document was filed with the “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) on February 15th, 2022. The English translation of this document may be consulted in the Publications section of the Company’s website ( www.lvmh.com ).

Attachment