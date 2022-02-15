Americold Named on Newsweek’s America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022 List

ATLANTA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, has been awarded on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022, ranking 32nd in the real estate and housing industry. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on December 2, 2021 and can currently be viewed on Newsweek’s website.



America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR Reports, Sustainability Reports, and Corporate Citizenship Reports as well as an independent survey. The KPIs focused on company performance in the environmental, social, and corporate governance areas, while the independent survey asked U.S. citizens about their perception of company activities related to corporate social responsibility.

The final list recognizes the top 500 most responsible companies in the United States, spanning 14 industries. Americold is honored to be recognized on Newsweek’s list of America’s Most Responsible Companies 2022.

“We are proud to be recognized as the only cold chain provider among America’s top companies,” said George Chappelle, interim Chief Executive Officer of Americold Realty Trust. “Our commitment to the environment and social good complements the critical role we play in the food supply chain. With food safety and security as a critical priority, we are proactive in reducing food waste, decreasing and offsetting energy use, training and engaging our associates and giving back in our communities around the world. We continue to step up our ESG commitments and this recognition is a demonstration of the success we are making in our sustainability journey.”

To learn more about Americold’s Environmental, Social and Governance Initiatives, access the company’s 2020 ESG Report.

About Americold

Americold is the world’s largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 248 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America. Americold’s facilities are an integral component of the supply chain connecting food producers, processors, distributors, and retailers to consumers.

