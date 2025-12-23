Americold Expands Into Convenience Store Distribution Through Partnership With On the Run

ATLANTA and ADELAIDE, Australia, Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD) (“Americold” or the “Company”), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition, and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, today announced a new partnership with On the Run (“OTR”), one of Australia’s most recognized P&C brands. Americold will provide storage and distribution services to support OTR’s supply chain in Adelaide and its rapid national expansion.

Americold’s ability to manage fast-turning, high-touch, high-service inventory has been a cornerstone of its success in the Quick Service Restaurant (“QSR”) sector. In Asia-Pacific alone, Americold supports supply chains for more than 1,500 QSR locations across five major brands – a proven model that translates well to convenience retail. Building on this foundation, Americold is extending its expertise into the convenience segment through its partnership with OTR.

“Our team in Asia-Pacific has done an outstanding job of developing a strong leadership position in the QSR space, serving an impressive roster of some of the world’s most recognized brands,” said Rob Chambers, Chief Executive Officer of Americold. “With the addition of On the Run, we are now expanding this expertise into the convenience store market with another well-known industry leader. Expanding into new sectors is one of our key growth priorities for 2026, and we look forward to capturing additional opportunities in the new year.”

For OTR, this partnership comes at a critical time of rapid growth.

“What set Americold apart was their customer-first mindset, adaptability in navigating dynamic demands, and their speed and accuracy in execution, especially through this period of rapid national expansion for our business,” said Ralph Armiento, General Manager (Supply Chain), OTR Group. “We are confident that Americold’s dedication and innovative approach will be instrumental as OTR grows and continues to serve our communities and guests, helping us consistently deliver a ‘Never Run Out’ promise every single day.”

Australia and New Zealand represent significant opportunities for cold chain innovation, and Americold’s investments and operational readiness position the Company to meet evolving consumer expectations for freshness and convenience. This partnership is an important step in Americold’s expansion into adjacent sectors and underscores its commitment to building enduring relationships that create long-term value.

“This partnership reflects Americold’s ability to handle fast-turning, high-touch, high-service business models for multi-unit operators,” said Richard Winnall, President, International, Americold. “Our Adelaide operations are designed for speed, accuracy, and flexibility, which are critical for P&C retail. We look forward to growing our relationship with OTR and continuing to invest in Australia and New Zealand, markets with significant potential for cold chain innovation.”

