Moxian Raises $40 Million in Private Placements and Starts Bitcoin Mining Operations

Hong Kong, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moxian (BVI) Inc (“Moxian” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MOXC), an Internet media marketing services provider, today announces that the Company has closed its private placement issue of 16 million new ordinary shares at $2.50 per share, raising an aggregate US$40 million. US$29.8 million from the private placement have been utilized to purchase bitcoin mining assets and the balance retained as working capital. Both transactions and the related agreements were approved by the shareholders of the Company at a Special Meeting held on December 28, 2022.



The mining assets will be progressively deployed in operation in the United States beginning at the end of February 2022, representing a first step towards a diversification of the Company’s business.

About Moxian (BVI) Inc

Moxian (BVI) Inc, a company organized in the British Virgin Islands in May 2021, is the surviving company following its merger with Moxian, Inc. in August 2021. Moxian (BVI) Inc is based in Hong Kong SAR, China, and currently operates in Beijing, China, as a provider of media marketing services.

Forward-Looking Statements

