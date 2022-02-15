Striim and Hewlett Packard Enterprise partner to offer high performance, mission-critical solutions with real-time analytics

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Striim, Inc. , provider of the leading real-time data integration platform for hybrid cloud, today announced a new, strategic partnership with Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) to combine its platform with HPE NonStop solutions to deliver Striim for HPE NonStop. The combination of Striim and HPE NonStop, which is a high-performance distributed data transaction solution that supports business continuity and 100% fault tolerance, offers data-driven enterprises the ability to leverage continuous data flows for real-time, cross-organization business insights. Additionally, the joint solution will be offered as a cloud service that can run on-premises, at the edge or in a co-location facility using the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform.



Striim for HPE NonStop provides the ability to ingest, process, and deliver integrated data across all sources and targets in real time for business insights. The solution also supports advanced data mesh architectures capable enough to handle today’s high-volume, transactional data. Together, HPE and Striim offer a seamless way to deploy hybrid architectures in mission-critical, always-on systems.

“Partnering with HPE enables us to address a critical pain point among enterprises today - the ability to obtain real-time data insights into operational systems to improve intelligence and decision-making for rapidly evolving, high-performance businesses,” said Ali Kutay, CEO and Chairman, Striim. “Whether on-premises, in the cloud, or at the edge, access to real-time data is crucial for ensuring that IT systems can support business operations and customer experiences that act as the keystone of competitive advantage in today’s markets.”

With Striim for HPE NonStop, joint customers can take advantage of industry-leading real-time data movement and integration capabilities for hybrid cloud, multi-cloud and edge-to-cloud environments, as well as the ability to integrate mission-critical solutions with data and analytics services. The solution closes gaps for business intelligence stacks that are days or weeks behind operational data, which create significant barriers to gleaning useful, timely intelligence. Users can eliminate cross-data silos with access to up-to-the-minute data and business insights to optimize customer experiences, identify patterns and changes in supply chains, and respond to rapidly shifting business dynamics.

“HPE NonStop provides high-performance distributed data transaction solutions with always-on capabilities to target mission-critical environments and eliminate the risk of downtime while meeting large-scale business needs,” said Jeff Kyle, vice president and general manager, Data Solutions, HPC and AI, at HPE. “By partnering with Striim to integrate its real-time data integration platform in the new Striim for HPE NonStop offering, we are helping customers implement distributed and modern data-driven strategies where they can unlock more value from their transactional data and make meaningful business decisions faster. Additionally, by offering the solution as a cloud service through the HPE GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform, our customers gain a simple, agile experience to monitor and manage their mission-critical workloads.”

To learn more about Striim for HPE NonStop, click here .

About Striim

Striim™ provides a unified, real-time data integration and streaming platform that enables mission-critical operations by connecting enterprise systems in a modern cloud architecture with autonomous data pipelines. Innovative enterprises use Striim to monitor business events across any environment, build applications that drive digital transformation, and provide actionable insights to the right people at the right time.

Striim collects data in real time from enterprise databases (using non-intrusive change data capture), log files, messaging systems, and sensors, and delivers data to virtually any cloud or self-hosted data platform, including Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, Microsoft Azure, and Snowflake.

For more information, visit www.striim.com , read our blog at www.striim.com/blog , follow @striimteam , or download the Striim platform.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) is the global edge-to-cloud company that helps organizations accelerate outcomes by unlocking value from all of their data, everywhere. Built on decades of reimagining the future and innovating to advance the way people live and work, HPE delivers unique, open and intelligent technology solutions as a service. With offerings spanning Cloud Services, Compute, High Performance Computing & AI, Intelligent Edge, Software, and Storage, HPE provides a consistent experience across all clouds and edges, helping customers develop new business models, engage in new ways, and increase operational performance. For more information, visit: www.hpe.com

