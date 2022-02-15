Roots to Success Risk Management Training provides Proactive Planning for Canada’s Farmers

English French

OTTAWA, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farm life can be unpredictable, even on the best days - weather, pests, market conditions, relationships, and more recently, COVID-19 has affected not only day-to-day farm management but the future of the operation. But, with risk, also comes opportunity for those who are positioned to take calculated risks. This is why it's important to take a proactive approach to managing farm risk. And, it is why Farm Management Canada has launched a risk management training program called Roots to Success.



The training uses AgriShield®, a state-of-the-art risk management platform developed by Farm Management Canada to help farmers prioritize and address farm risk using a comprehensive approach to managing risk.

“The program provides farmers with much-needed training to identify and assess risks on the farm,” explains program manager Mathieu Lipari. “Taking a comprehensive approach is vital to understanding the connection between people, profit, the planet and policy in order to create effective plans so that our farmers are better positioned to take calculated risk and seize opportunity.” The program is also helping Farm Management Canada establish baseline data to identify opportunities for policy and program improvements to meet the ever-changing needs of Canada’s farmers.

Funded under the AgriRisk Initiative as part of the Canadian Agricultural Partnership, the Roots to Success training program is making meaningful progress towards improved risk management for the agriculture and agri-food sector by promoting a proactive approach to managing farm risk.

“I enrolled in the risk management course at a very stressful time for our farm, and I really appreciated the information and tools provided through the course. The course helped me identify areas for improvement, and learn how to prioritize risks, which in turn has brought us some peace of mind,” says Kathryn Roxburgh who owns and operates a dairy farm with her husband Andrew just outside of Paris, Ontario.

Training sessions allow farmers to:

Gain knowledge of tools and resources to make better business decisions

Share best practices and lessons learned with other farmers

Start to create a comprehensive risk management plan tailored to their farm



Upcoming virtual training sessions include:

February 22 nd and 25 th , from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

and 25 , from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time March 8th and 11th, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time

To register, farmers are invited to visit Farm Management Canada’s website: fmc-gac.com/programs-services/risk-management/#rts

By participating in the training sessions, farmers also gain free access to AgriShield®.

Stay tuned for new dates for next fall and winter including training for farm advisors.

Agricultural businesses and organizations interested in hosting or sponsoring a Roots to Success training program for members, clients, or stakeholders, are invited to contact Mathieu Lipari, Program Manager at Farm Management Canada: Mathieu@FMC-GAC.com.

About Farm Management Canada

A national umbrella for Canadian farm business management activity, Farm Management Canada is the only organization in Canada devoted exclusively to the development and delivery of advanced business management information, tools, and resources to position Canada's farmers for success.

For more information contact:

Mathieu Lipari, Program Manager

Farm Management Canada

Mathieu@FMC-GAC.com