authID.ai Joins Microsoft Partner Network to Expand Verified™ CloudConnect™ to Office 365 and Azure

Verified CloudConnect™ integrates cloud-based facial biometric authentication with existing Azure deployments to fortify workforce access to enterprise resources

Long Beach, NY, Feb. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai [Nasdaq: AUID] (formerly Ipsidy), a leading provider of secure, mobile, privacy preserving, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced that it has joined the Microsoft Partner Network and expanded Verified CloudConnect™ with the integration of its flagship facial biometrics solution to Microsoft Office 365 and Azure via Active Directory Federation Services (ADFS). With a biometric selfie, Verified CloudConnect™ strengthens workforce identity authentication for Microsoft Office 365 and Azure users with strong multi-factor authentication (MFA).

Enterprises across the globe are facing new cybersecurity risks with the shift to remote, decentralized workforces. With more than 80% of digital breaches caused by stolen or hacked passwords, a growing frequency of phishing scams aimed at remote workers, and increasing target-based credential stuffing cyberattacks, the need for strong identity assurance has taken on a whole new urgency. To meet this demand, Verified utilizes privacy first, facial biometric MFA that replaces vulnerable one-time passwords, and defends enterprise platforms, data, and assets against known tactics like phishing, account takeovers, and man-in-the-middle attacks.

Upon login with Microsoft credentials, Verified analyzes a user-captured selfie in real-time to ensure its really them, and not an imposter presenting an image of the user. At the same time, Verified securely binds that authentication session to a device, creating the perfect combination of ‘something you are’ and ‘something you have’ factors. Verified’s strong MFA safeguards the enterprise against today’s common cybersecurity threats, while reducing the hassle and costs of deploying cumbersome, legacy authentication hardware. With a secure and portable authentication user experience that meets the demands of today’s ‘always on’ remote workforce, Verified helps organizations meet their security and compliance needs for Zero-Trust Network access, while curtailing potential loss of enterprise assets and reputation.

“authID.ai is committed to delivering intuitive, integrated enterprise security solutions that secure company assets and resources,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID.ai. “As a Microsoft Partner, we are further empowering enterprises to enhance control of their security infrastructure and provide an easier, more fortified authentication experience for their teams. On the heels of our recent deployment of CloudConnect to the Auth0 marketplace, we are excited that our new biometric integration with the Microsoft Office 365 and Azure platform will protect the data and IP of an even larger cohort of enterprises and professionals across the globe.”

Advantages of Verified CloudConnect™ for Microsoft Office 365 and Azure include:

Verified is now available for enterprises based on a workforce user-subscription basis. Learn more at Verified CloudConnect™ for Microsoft Office 365 .

About authID.ai

authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), formerly Ipsidy, provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. authID.ai’s suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate passwords through a consent-based facial matching system. Our vision is to enable every organization to “Recognise Your Customer” instantly, without friction or loss of privacy. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID.ai aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers. For more information, go to www.authid.ai